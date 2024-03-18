The National Front, football hooliganism and skinhead culture in Britain

Lee Anderson, a former Conservative MP and now Reform MP, and others have recently said they want recover our country, claiming that our country has been betrayed. What do they mean by that, and do they really want to go back to the 1970s and early 1980s? If so, God help us.

In the late 1960s and 1970s, the National Front (NF) emerged as an important fascist movement in Britain, with roots dating back to the British Union of Fascists (BUF) created in 1932 under the direction of Oswald Mosley. Mosley, a former Conservative MP turned Labor minister, advocated protectionism and state intervention to tackle unemployment, ideas which did not go down well within mainstream economic orthodoxies.

The roots of British fascism

The BUF, which openly embraced paramilitary tactics and fascist ideology, initially gained some support from the general public, but faced significant backlash, particularly after violent clashes at events like the infamous Olympia rally in 1934. Although it claims a significant membership, the BUF has struggled to gain traction beyond specific demographics, including some disaffected professionals and members of the armed forces.

Mosley's movement was decidedly anti-Semitic, with explicit ties to Nazi Germany, as evidenced by his marriage at Goebbels' home and his alliances with Hitler. The party's change to include “National Socialists” in its name in 1936 emphasized its alignment with fascist ideology.

Declining support for British fascism

The Battle of Cable Street The year 1936 marked a significant anti-fascist victory, although the BUF still retained some support, particularly in East London. Despite limited electoral success, the BUF's influence declined in 1937 as economic conditions stabilized and support from some segments of the ruling class waned.

After World War II, attempts to revive far-right movements encountered considerable difficulty due to the stigma associated with Nazi collaboration. Oswald Mosley's postwar efforts, including the Labor Movement, aimed to bring disparate far-right factions together, but largely failed.

Resurgence of far-right groups after the war

The League of Empire Loyalists, founded in 1954, espoused a mix of white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and anti-communism, finding some appeal among disillusioned conservatives. However, it eventually evolved into anti-immigration sentiment, aligning with the Conservative Party's evolving policies.

The conservative Party Monday Club, initially focused on apartheid and immigration, evolved into a more mainstream conservative position, advocating free market principles and limited government intervention. In the 1970s, he enjoyed significant support from conservatives, but maintained a controversial reputation due to his positions on race and immigration. In 2001, the Conservative Party officially severed relations with the club, which then ceased to exercise significant influence,

Birth of the National Front

Increased immigration in the late 1950s and early 1960s fueled racial tensions, exploited by figures like Enoch Powell, whose incendiary “Rivers of Blood” speech in 1968 exacerbated divisions within of the Conservative Party and galvanized far-right sentiments.

The formation of the National Front in 1967 marked a concerted effort to consolidate various far-right factions under a unified platform, emphasizing anti-immigrant rhetoric and populist appeals. However, internal divisions and opposition from anti-fascist groups hampered his electoral success.

The FN's attempts to capitalize on labor strife and racial tensions in the 1970s, notably by supporting strikes and populist economic policies, failed to garner significant support, but generated growing opposition from the from anti-fascist organizations. the FN was not only a political force, but also a fertile ground for violence and extremism. NF members have often been involved in violent clashes with anti-fascist protesters, leading to numerous clashes on the streets of British cities.

The really nasty party

The NF was known for its aggressive tactics and street brawls with its opponents. These clashes often turned violent, leading to injuries and arrests. One of the most notorious incidents occurred during the Battle of Lewisham in 1977 when the NF attempted to march in a predominantly black area of ​​south London. The ensuing clashes between NF supporters and anti-fascist activists, as well as local residents, resulted in widespread violence and injuries.

Football hooliganism also played a significant role in the activities of the FN, as many of its members were involved in organized gangs known for their violence at football matches. These gangs, often made up of young working-class men, viewed football matches as an opportunity to engage in physical confrontations with rival fans and to verbally and physically abuse black players, leading to frequent stadium disturbances. and surrounding areas.

Skinhead culture

Skinhead culture, which emerged in Britain in the late 1960s and early 1970s, became closely associated with the FN and far-right extremism. Although not all skinheads were fascists, the movement attracted a significant number of individuals sympathetic to the FN's racist and nationalist ideologies. Skinhead gangs have often clashed with anti-fascist groups and immigrant communities, contributing to a climate of fear and intimidation.

Despite the efforts of law enforcement and anti-fascist organizations to combat NF violence, the group continued to pose a significant threat to public safety throughout the 1970s. In the early 1980s, the FN splintered, with offshoots like the British National Party (BNP) briefly gaining ground, but ultimately failing to maintain their electoral momentum. Although vestiges of the far right persist, notably in the form of dissident groups, their influence remains limited compared to previous decades. Despite the challenges, the legacy of these movements underscores the continuing fight against fascism and the importance of vigilant opposition to extremist ideologies.