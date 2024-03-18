Sailing in the same boat – Journal





THEY may be the undisputed leaders of their respective parties and hold the key to their vote banks, but today, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have been seriously handicapped in their decision-making by the same hand, as the reality on the ground.

Let us first take the case of Nawaz Sharif, who returned to the country before the February elections to lead his party's lackluster campaign. Weak because, commentators say, he was uncharacteristically too trusting of the very people who had disrupted his power in the past.

Here, a moment of introspection is also required to recognize that many analysts and commentators, including this columnist, have also been misled by the establishment's alleged support for the PML-N leader. Many of us are investing in the wrong Sharif!

It is undeniable that the supporters of Nawaz Sharif's main opponent, Imran Khan, turned out in sufficient numbers on election day to lend a helping hand, unwittingly of course, to those who were hesitant to allow the elder of the two brothers to parade Sharif. return to power.

Will Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif one day agree on the need for a true democratic transition in the country?

On the other hand, there has never been any ambiguity about the establishment's determination to prevent Imran Khan from ascending the throne of Islamabad, as his imprisonment and a host of cases and of verdicts against him, his party and his supporters, including women. An undisclosed number remains in prison.

It has been argued that the excess of judgments handed down against him in cases likely to be overturned on appeal triggered many of his constituents and caused them to come out and vote en masse, necessitating a struggle against the fire at the last minute, and rather rude. .

None of Imran Khan's detractors have the slightest idea of ​​how to use social media to his advantage the way the PTI does, and that alone has allowed him to stay in touch with his voters. However, even social media dominance has its limits when the adversary has the kind of brutal power they face.

Imran Khan's imprisonment and relative isolation have left the PTI's decision-making process severely crippled. The result is the chaos witnessed over the question of which was the best political entity to join to maximize its share of reserved seats in assemblies after being deprived of its right to stand alone and use its cricket bat symbol .

Now that the Peshawar High Court, which, at least in the public eye, appeared to lean in favor of the PTI, has ruled against the legitimacy of the party's demand for reserved seats in Parliament, many leaders are demanding that those of the party hierarchy which announced that it had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to be identified for this error.

With Imran Khan isolated and held incommunicado for long periods and mostly allowed to see his lawyers (who have also been asked to take on key roles within the party) and not with senior PTI politicians, his party often finds itself adrift.

This is the obvious main pitfall of a very strong central leader and no clear leadership hierarchy or party structure. One of the consequences is that no one is able to say which leader(s) made the decision to join the SIC. This, as at least two leading lawyers confirm that Imran Khan has come out in favor of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen or JUI-S led by Maulana Sheerani.

If Imran Khan's physical isolation lasts for a prolonged period, similar issues may arise during decision-making and would have a negative impact on the party and its well-being. There is no doubt that Imran Khan is a larger than life leader for his party, but is it prudent that there is no clear second in command or even a committee of elders to hold the fort his absence ? Apart from the High Court debacles, murmurs of discontent are also being heard over KP's ministerial positions and party nominations in the Senate.

The ground reality facing PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif may be constructed differently, but in reality he has also been prevented from making key decisions, even when his party is a major partner in the coalition within the government. Anyone who knows how things have worked so far in the PML-N need look no further than the formation of the federal cabinet.

He agreed that he might have received the consolation prize of having his daughter placed at the helm in Punjab; However, one of the most important places in Islamabad did not go to the man on whom Nawaz Sharif was unwilling to compromise in the past.

Nawaz Sharif has complete and unwavering confidence in Ishaq Dar's financial acumen and expertise, as was evident during his own tenure as Prime Minister, when Dar was Finance Minister, and also under the PDM coalition of 16 months, when Nawaz Sharif insisted. on the dismissal of Miftah Ismail and his replacement by Dar.

It is clear that Nawaz Sharif returned hoping to be the country's first four-time prime minister and shape the future according to his worldview. Today he has to live with the fact that his first choice as finance minister has been returned to the foreign ministry. And this in the middle of the worst economic crisis the country has ever known.

As a seasoned politician and successful businessman, Mr. Sharif knows well how his influence in decision-making will diminish significantly when his own man does not control the purse strings. He derailed Miftah Ismail's structural reform plan because he said it inflicted too much suffering on poor Pakistanis.

Now he will witness this pain imposed on people again and will be nothing more than a silent spectator. Despite their dilemmas rooted in the same source, will Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif ever agree on the need for a genuine democratic transition in the country or will they continue to play for small gains and nothing more? This is the question to which, probably like you, I would also like to have an answer.

The writer is a former editor of Dawn.

[email protected]

Published in Dawn, March 17, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1822043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos