Politics
Do you know how many THRs you have?
YOGYAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed the payment of vacation pay (THR) on D-10 Eid Al-Fitr. And also the 13th disbursement of salaries is set for June 2024. Do you want to know the details of the THR component and the salary for the 13th ASN 2024?
This is stipulated in Government Regulation (PP) Number 14.14 of 2024 regarding the Provision of THR and Thirteenth Salary (13th Salary) signed by Jokowi on March 13, 2024. THR and 13th Salary will be fully distributed, 100%.
THR and thirteen salaries whose budgets come from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for Civil Servants, PPPK, Indonesian National Army (TNI) Soldiers, National Police Members, Civil Servants of the State, the supervisory board of the Commission for the Eradication of Corruption, the leaders of public broadcasting. Institutions and non-salaried employees of civil state apparatuses who serve in public broadcasting institutions. After that, ASN, state employees and non-ASN local government employees will receive the THR and the 13th salary from the APBD.
Meanwhile, the THR component and 13th salary of ASN, Indonesian National Army (TNI), National Police and central civil servants include family allowances, food allowances, work allowances or general allowances , as well as performance compensation. Meanwhile, the THR component as well as the 13th salary of civil servants and PPPK in the regions are slightly different because there is no performance allowance component. The ASN in the regions benefits from a maximum income bonus of one month for local authorities which grant income bonuses taking into account regional fiscal capacities.
To find out more, here is the amount of each component of the THR and the 13th salary of civil servants, PPPK, Indonesian National Army (TNI) and National Police in the center:
1. Base salary
The basic salary is one of the components of the THR and the 13th salary. The amount of basic income for civil servants was increased this year by 8%. Here is the amount of civil servants' salaries in 2024.
List of salaries of civil servants of group I in 2024
List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group II
List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group III
List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group IV
2. Family allowances
Husband/wife and child allowances still come from PP No. 7 of 1977, where the amount of husband/wife allowance for civil servants is 5% of basic salary and family allowance is 2% of income. basis per child. However, allowances are only paid up to the third child.
3. Food/food allowance
As for food allowances, they come from the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia No. 83/PMK. 02/2022 Regarding Standard Entrance Fee for Fiscal Year 2022, Class I and II Civil Servants Receive a Meal of IDR 35,000 Per Day, Class II of IDR 37,000 Per Day, and Class IV of IDR 41,000 per day. Meanwhile, specifically for the TNI/Polri, it is set at IDR 60,000 per day.
4. Post adjustment or general allowance
Unlike other allowances, this allowance is only granted to civil servants in grades I to IV.
5. Performance allocation
The granting of performance allowances to K/L employees is stipulated in the Presidential Regulation which regulates the granting of performance allowances to employees at each K/L. Meanwhile, the standard for performance allowances for civil servants is different between each K/L.
Additionally, it would be good to read: “3 Components of Employee Salary That Should Be Included in Determining Salary” for those of you who work as employees.
So after knowing the details of the THR component and the salary for the 13th ASN 2024, see other interesting news on VOI.ID, it is time to revolutionize the news!
English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/economy/365386
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sailing in the same boat
- Do you know how many THRs you have?
- Niger junta says US military presence no longer justified
- Variation of theater sports could counteract stuttering
- Maharashtra introduces dress code for teachers; Unauthorized t-shirts and jeans
- Stock market today: Biocon, RBL Bank, SAIL among the 11 stocks under F&O ban list on Monday, March 18
- Google is trying to copy Samsung's lock screen notes feature
- Turkish parliament could begin debate on Sweden's NATO membership next week
- RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to clinch their first title
- “There are ways to heal” (Exclusive)
- Google labels childhood photos as pornographic, informs HC | Ahmedabad News
- Kriti Sanon on Crew: Every time a women-centric film is made, people think it denigrates men | Bollywood