Do you know how many THRs you have?

YOGYAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed the payment of vacation pay (THR) on D-10 Eid Al-Fitr. And also the 13th disbursement of salaries is set for June 2024. Do you want to know the details of the THR component and the salary for the 13th ASN 2024?

This is stipulated in Government Regulation (PP) Number 14.14 of 2024 regarding the Provision of THR and Thirteenth Salary (13th Salary) signed by Jokowi on March 13, 2024. THR and 13th Salary will be fully distributed, 100%.

THR and thirteen salaries whose budgets come from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for Civil Servants, PPPK, Indonesian National Army (TNI) Soldiers, National Police Members, Civil Servants of the State, the supervisory board of the Commission for the Eradication of Corruption, the leaders of public broadcasting. Institutions and non-salaried employees of civil state apparatuses who serve in public broadcasting institutions. After that, ASN, state employees and non-ASN local government employees will receive the THR and the 13th salary from the APBD.

Meanwhile, the THR component and 13th salary of ASN, Indonesian National Army (TNI), National Police and central civil servants include family allowances, food allowances, work allowances or general allowances , as well as performance compensation. Meanwhile, the THR component as well as the 13th salary of civil servants and PPPK in the regions are slightly different because there is no performance allowance component. The ASN in the regions benefits from a maximum income bonus of one month for local authorities which grant income bonuses taking into account regional fiscal capacities.

To find out more, here is the amount of each component of the THR and the 13th salary of civil servants, PPPK, Indonesian National Army (TNI) and National Police in the center:

1. Base salary

The basic salary is one of the components of the THR and the 13th salary. The amount of basic income for civil servants was increased this year by 8%. Here is the amount of civil servants' salaries in 2024.

List of salaries of civil servants of group I in 2024

List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group II

List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group III

List of salaries of civil servants in 2024 Group IV

2. Family allowances

Husband/wife and child allowances still come from PP No. 7 of 1977, where the amount of husband/wife allowance for civil servants is 5% of basic salary and family allowance is 2% of income. basis per child. However, allowances are only paid up to the third child.

3. Food/food allowance

As for food allowances, they come from the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia No. 83/PMK. 02/2022 Regarding Standard Entrance Fee for Fiscal Year 2022, Class I and II Civil Servants Receive a Meal of IDR 35,000 Per Day, Class II of IDR 37,000 Per Day, and Class IV of IDR 41,000 per day. Meanwhile, specifically for the TNI/Polri, it is set at IDR 60,000 per day.

4. Post adjustment or general allowance

Unlike other allowances, this allowance is only granted to civil servants in grades I to IV.

5. Performance allocation

The granting of performance allowances to K/L employees is stipulated in the Presidential Regulation which regulates the granting of performance allowances to employees at each K/L. Meanwhile, the standard for performance allowances for civil servants is different between each K/L.

English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language.