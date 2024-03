Chinese Ambassador to Canada HE CONG Peiwu published a signed article titled Reflections on a Trip to Yellowknife on Yellowknifer_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada

On March 15, Yellowknifer published an article signed by the Chinese Ambassador to Canada, HE CONG Peiwu, entitledThoughts on a trip to Yellowknife. Here is the full text: Setting foot in the vast and beautiful territory of the Northwest Territories in February, I felt the sincerity, kindness, warmth and hospitality of the local people. Ice fields, northern lights, tundra, the landscapes are wild and magnificent, giving me a strong feeling of harmony between man and nature. Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, offers spectacular views of the Northern Lights. Under the starry sky, you can still see the magical shows of the Northern Lights lighting up the sky. The intense cold did not dampen the spirit of unity and the enthusiasm of the inhabitants for the achievements. With abundant natural resources such as minerals, forestry and tourism development, they rely on their own diligence and wisdom to diversify the economy while seeking sustainable growth. This echoes the Chinese philosophy of sustainable development. While in Yellowknife, I couldn't help but think of a similar Chinese city on the other side of the world, the ice city of Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital. During the recently concluded Chinese New Year holiday, the city received a total of 10 million tourist visits. This is a shining example of the concept that clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, just like ice and snow. Friends from all walks of life in Canada, including the Northwest Territories, are welcome to experience China's unique ice cream and ice cream. snow cultivation. I believe that an increasing number of Chinese tourists will come to the Northwest Territories to enjoy the splendor of their natural beauty. There is no doubt about the beauty of nature, but its preservation requires strenuous efforts. In recent years, the world has suffered from loss of biodiversity, worsening desertification and frequent extreme weather disasters. If proper protection measures are not taken, natural beauty will eventually disappear from the pages of history. As President Xi Jinping has emphasized, the international community, facing unprecedented challenges in global environmental governance, must demonstrate unprecedented ambition and action. We must act with a sense of responsibility and unity, and work together to foster a community of life for people and nature. When the Northern Lights light up the night sky in the Northwest Territories, the sun rises in China, across the vast Pacific Ocean. Despite different customs, cultures and social systems, our two countries share the same destiny under the same starry sky. The Earth is our common home, we must follow the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and get involved in meeting climate and other environmental challenges in order to protect our blue planet.

