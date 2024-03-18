The charm of Ramadan empowers the popular economy





WHILE Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin hopes that the activities of Pesona Ramadan 1445 H can become a forum for empowering the people's economy, developing various economic potentials, and boosting the community economy. This was conveyed by Acting Governor Hassanudin during the opening of Pesona Ramadan 1445 AH activities at the North Sumatra Fair (PRSU), Jalan Gatot Subroto, Medan, Sunday (17/3). “Let us enjoy all activities, except religious activities, as well as economic activities that can move society. We hope that these activities can operate better, which will have an impact on our society in North Sumatra, especially Medan,” said Acting Governor Hassanudin. Hassanudin hopes that the activities of the month of Ramadan can also be implemented in daily activities. He also expressed his gratitude to PT Pembangunan Prasarana North Sumatra (PPSU) for organizing activities like this. The hope is to create innovation and enhance the potential that exists in North Sumatra. President Director of PT PPSU Refli Yuner said: Pesona Ramadan is an annual program and was carried out for the second time. However, the enthusiasm of visitors was extraordinary this year. The number of visitors was higher than the previous implementation. The charm of Ramadan 1445 H will be held from March 15 to April 15, 2024. There are around 150 MSMEs consisting of culinary, automobile and fashion sectors, involved in this activity. “The number of visitors per day can reach 7,000 to 8,000,” he said. The goal of implementing Pesona Ramadan is to move the wheels of the North Sumatra economy, as well as enable BUMD to support the North Sumatra economy. Refli Yuner hopes that this activity can have a positive impact on the society and economy of North Sumatra, which will be bigger and better. “If a single person can spend Rp 100,000 in one night, the number of visitors is 6,000, that means there is an economic turnover of billions, during the charm of Ramadan,” he said. he declares. Refli Yuner said that this annual activity also ensures the education of children by presenting various activities such as music festivals, small DAI competitions and speeches. Apart from this, there are also hundreds of bazaars that offer iftar to visitors. **(H21/DISKOMINFOSUMUT)

