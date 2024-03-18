Rishi Sunak insists UK economy is 'rebounding' as he aims to end political unrest





Rishi Sunak will look to use the improving economy as a trigger for a political U-turn this week as he battles growing unrest within the Conservative Party. The Prime Minister said this year would be the year that Britain recovered from the economic crisis that hit the country following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He hopes that updated inflation data, due on Wednesday, will show a sharp decline in the rate of price increases, confirming that average living standards are rising sharply. Mr Sunak is also pushing to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for the first time in weeks in a bid to win back voters worried about high levels of immigration who have shifted their support to Reform UK. He said on Sunday evening: “The last few years have been difficult for the UK economy as we faced a series of shocks: Covid, then the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. That's why we've focused so much on our economic priorities: cutting inflation in half, growing the economy and reducing the debt. And we now have the real feeling that the economy is turning a corner, with all economic indicators pointing in the right direction. This year, 2024, will be Britain's year of rebound. The Prime Minister admitted that the situation remains difficult for people, but highlighted increases in state pensions and the national living wage which will come into force next month, adding that his economic plan involves a further reduction in the national insurance, at 8 percent, a 900 tax cut for the average worker and the next step in our long-term plan to abolish NICs to end double taxation on work, a project that s Opposes the Labor Party, which wants to maintain double taxation on labor because it knows it will have to put taxes in to pay for all their unfunded spending projects. Labor Jonathan Ashworth called on Mr Sunak to announce the date of the general election, telling Sky News: This is no longer in the national interest. It's irresponsible. We need stability in this country. He could stabilize the situation by calling the date of general elections. Otherwise, I fear we will have a Conservative leadership election before the general election.

