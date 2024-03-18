Donald Trump Estimates $355 Million GoFundMe Stuck at $1.3 Million After One Month Amid Legal Battles





It's been a month since Donald Trump's MAGA supporters began donating to GoFundMe to help the former president pay his hefty legal bills, particularly those stemming from his fraud trial in New York.

Immediately after Judge Arthur Engoron fined the former president $355 million on February 16, MAGA fan Elena Cardone created the fundraiser in an effort to raise the amount Trump needed.

Although fundraising got off to a strong start, it has since slowed considerably, with fewer donations coming in while Trump's bill grows due to weekly interest.

Donald Trump's MAGA fundraiser stalls at $1.3 million after one month

MEGA

As of this writing, the Trump GoFundMe has reached $1,354,790 thanks to nearly 24,000 MAGA donations. Unfortunately, we are far from the goal of $355 million set by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate mogul and multimillionaire Grant Cardone.

It's unclear why the Trump GoFundMe stopped despite a strong start by raising more than $1 million in a week. However, the ex-president, currently in the midst of a re-election campaign, has not yet publicly acknowledged the GoFundMe launched in his name.

Trump's bill is also piling up quickly. The initial $355 million fine continues to accrue statutory 9% annual interest at more than $600,000 per week, unless the business mogul is able to post bond for the full amount.

Elena wrote of the Trump fundraiser: “It’s more than a legal fund; it is a call to all patriots to come together to defend a man who never hesitated to defend us. »

She added: “It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for defending the values ​​that make America great, we are not alone. We stand with them, shoulder to shoulder. shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend and fight against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic.

Former President's Team Contacts MAGA Fan

MEGA

After the fundraiser reached the $1 million milestone, Elena shared a heartfelt message of thanks to her fellow MAGA fans and an update on how the funds would reach the former president.

She wrote: “We are thrilled to share that together we have reached the incredible milestone of $1 million raised! This achievement demonstrates your generosity, support and belief in our cause. Every donation, share, and word of encouragement is what has brought us to this moment, and for that, we are deeply grateful. »

Elena then assured MAGA fans that she was committed to ensuring that the money raised reached ex-President Trump.

She noted: “We are currently in communication with President Donald Trump's team to ensure he can and will accept the funds raised. It is crucial that we navigate this process carefully and legally, and we appreciate your patience while we work out these details.”

Elena added: “We want to be clear about the intended use of the funds raised. Each dollar will be used solely to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and all related expenses.”

GoFundMe says fundraiser does not violate its policies

MEGA

Shortly after news of the MAGA-launched GoFundMe made headlines, there were calls for it to be shut down.

Several people took to social media to call out GoFundMe, saying the fundraiser violated their policies. Some even shared screenshots of the company's terms of service to draw attention to their complaints.

In response to the calls, Jalen Drummond, the company's director of public affairs, told Newsweek: “This fundraiser currently complies with our terms of service. »

That means fundraising would continue, allowing more MAGA supporters to pool their funds for the embattled billionaire and business mogul.

Expert says Donald Trump will need to find other ways to raise money

MEGA

According to Newsweek, Todd Landman, professor of political science at the University of Nottingham's School of Politics and International Relations, revealed that Trump will have to find another way to raise the funds needed to pay the fine from his trial for fraud in New York.

“The GoFundMe solution was still a marginal effort compared to the amounts needed,” Landman told the outlet.

The professor noted that while Trump's campaign will enjoy significant support thanks to his stellar primary election results, this will not affect GoFundMe fundraising.

Landman added: “[Trump] does not currently appear to have the liquidity necessary to settle the damages caused by its civil suits, which could require the liquidation of a portion of its assets on relatively unfavorable terms. Campaign funds can be used to pay legal fees, but not to pay damages, so he will need a plan that goes beyond crowdfunding through platforms such as GoFundMe.

Donald Trump posts bail in E. Jean Carroll case

MEGA

After the February 16 verdict in his New York fraud trial, Trump used his Truth social media platform, Truth Social, to abuse Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

He called Engoron “crooked” and called James a “corrupt” person for what he described as a “witch hunt.”

The 77-year-old added that the verdict was an “anti-American judgment against” him, his family and his “huge business,” saying the “radicals are doing everything they can to deport him.”

Besides the New York suit, Trump is also fighting his defamation lawsuit against former columnist E. Jean Carroll, in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million.

The billionaire has now secured a $90 million bond to cover the defamation judgment and filed a notice to appeal the verdict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/donald-trump-355m-gofundme-stalls-010840184.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos