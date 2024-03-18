Exploring the paths to peace: insights from the conference on the Kurdish question





A conference organized by the Human Rights Association (HD) on “The resolution of the Kurdish question and peace” brought together intellectuals, activists and politicians throughout the weekend to discuss the future peace in Turkey, particularly with regard to the Kurdish question. THE event sought to explore the possibility of launching a new peace process as Turkey enters its second century.



The conference sessions, notably moderated by Hakan Tahmaz of the Peace Foundation, saw important contributions from journalist Ali Bayramolu and Celalettin Can of the 78ers Initiative. Their discussions highlighted the crucial need for a renewed approach to resolving the long-standing Kurdish question, emphasizing the importance of inclusive dialogue and negotiations. In his remarks, Celalettin Can highlighted the central role of the “Sages,” a group proposed by Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), in significantly boosting public support for peace. He highlighted the representation gap within this group, advocating for a more inclusive selection process that truly represents the Kurdish freedom struggle. Can's observations highlighted the transformation in public sentiment toward peace, noting a substantial increase in support, from 30% to 84%, attributed to the Sages' efforts. Journalist Ali Bayramolu, for his part, addressed the internal conflicts within the Kurdish community and the evolution of international dynamics which affect the resolution of the Kurdish question. Bayramolu expressed concerns about realistic expectations for peace in the current political landscape, marked by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's leadership style, which he described as dictatorial. The discussions concentrate on the role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in peace processes, on the second day of the conference. Presenters Murat elikkan and Erkan enses highlighted the crucial importance of CSOs in supporting peacebuilding efforts, from documenting war crimes to promoting cross-cultural understanding. They argued that CSOs must work unconditionally for human rights and peace, despite potential obstacles. The conference highlighted the need for greater advocacy and engagement from civil society, including bars, in peace processes, highlighting the critical role these organizations play in the transition from conflict towards peace. In a message to the conference, Leyla Gven, co-chair of the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), currently detained in Sincan Women's Prison in Ankara, called for a stronger voice for peace and brotherhood among people so that a solution process with genuine stakeholders can begin. Gven expressed renewed hope upon learning that the conference came together around the idea of ​​peace so desired by the people of Diyarbakir. She stressed the need for a persistent effort towards peace, comparing it to pedaling a bicycle, and highlighted the struggle of the people of the Middle East for a democratic system where everyone can freely express their identity, beliefs and beliefs. culture in peace. Despite the challenges posed by external powers interested in maintaining the status quo through division and conflict, Gven believes in the possibility of dignified peace and brotherhood among peoples. She praised the HD's efforts and expressed gratitude to those contributing to the peace process, sharing a message of respect and hope for a free and bright future. The conference, by bringing these issues to the forefront, served as a crucial platform for dialogue and paved the way for possible peace initiatives. It calls for the engagement of a broad spectrum of society, including political parties, civil society organizations, academics, intellectuals and other key stakeholders, in the peace process. The discussions clearly showed that resolving the Kurdish question requires collective efforts and a firm commitment to dialogue, negotiation and understanding at all levels of society.

