Today in politics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on the south, with rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu | News from the political pulse





After officially launching the NDA campaign with a rally in Palnadu in Andhra Pradesh alongside the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his southward push on Monday.

The first venue is a public meeting in Shimoga, which comes two days after the Prime Minister's first election meeting in Karnataka held in Kalaburagi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf.

Shimoga is the home district of BS Yediyurappa, one of the tallest BJP leaders in the state. His elder son BY Raghavendra, who is the current state BJP chief, is the BJP candidate from the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. Here, the party also faces discontent within its ranks. Senior party leader and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, who was denied a seat, said he would contest as an independent candidate for this seat. Karnataka is shaping up to be a decisive battle in the upcoming polls. The BJP, allied with the Janata Dal (secular), hopes to repeat its performance of 2019, where it won 25 of the 28 seats. But the Congress, which swept to power in the Karnataka assembly elections in May last year and has a strong organizational base in the state, is likely to pose a challenge to the BJP. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu for a roadshow. Coimbatore is one of the seats that the BJP is eyeing to make inroads in the state. The party has never had a presence in Tamil Nadu. He won a seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but failed in 2019, but has campaigned actively over the last year. State unit chief Annamalai last month completed his state-wide En Mann En Makkal (My Soil, My People) campaign, under which he toured the entire State. The prime ministers' emphasis on the state is also visible; he has visited the state five times since January this year and addressed rallies in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The issue of alliance in Tamil Nadu also remains unclear at the moment. After the AIADMK severed ties with it, the BJP opened channels with splinter parties of the AIADMK led by Palaniswami and TTV Dhinakaran. SBI response on the single code of electoral obligations On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear the State Bank of India's (SBI) response over its failure to disclose the unique alphanumeric code that could help match electoral bond donors to political parties. On Sunday, a new dataset was released by the ECI regarding electoral bond donations received between March 2018 and April 2019. This data contains voluntary disclosure of donor details by regional parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK), All India. Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Janata Dal (Secular) and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). The BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC, however, have not disclosed any information about their donors. The BJP, in its submission to the ECI, claimed that it was not required by law to maintain records of names and details of electoral bond donors and hence did not possess such details . The bonds do not bear the names of the donors to protect their identities. Therefore, it is unclear how the parties that revealed their donors did so. However, speaking to The Indian Express, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who had argued the case on behalf of the petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in the Supreme Court, said the disclosure by parties only strengthened the argument in favor of the State Bank of India. share the unique alphanumeric code of each bond purchased and redeemed. “It is now clear that the parties know the identity of the donors. The fact that some parties have not revealed the details only strengthens our argument that the State Bank of India must disclose the electoral bond numbers, allowing the public to match the donor with the political party” , Bhushan said. The first disclosure of electoral bond data took place on Thursday, after the SC, in a historic verdict in February, canceled the electoral bond scheme introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018. The BJP is the biggest beneficiary of the funds through the bonds, getting a substantial amount of Rs 6,986.5 crore. The TMC (Rs 1,397 crore); Congress (Rs 1,334 crore), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Rs 1,322 crore), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha (Rs 944.5 crore); DMK (Rs 656.5 crore) follows. Summons to Kejriwal The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The AAP supremo is already facing summons and questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal has skipped eight call-ups so far. On March 17, a Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in connection with a complaint filed by the ED for not complying with summons in the case. He was summoned again on March 21. The AAP claims that the DJB case appears to be a back-up plan to arrest Kejriwal and prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The ED says the DJB investigation relates to money laundering charges in a July 2022 case in which the board allegedly gave undue advantages to a company for the supply, installation, testing and the commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters in collusion with NBCC officials. (India) Limited. The project was valued at a little less than Rs 40 crore, claims the ED. All eyes will be on whether the CM will make an appearance for the inquiry. With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/today-in-politics-pm-modi-rallies-karnataka-tamil-nadu-9219934/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos