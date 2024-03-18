Donald Trump vows to impose unprecedented tariffs on Chinese cars





Former US President Donald Trump delivered yet another boost to China's auto industry, pledging to impose 100% tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles for Chinese companies if re-elected later this year. Last month, Chinese auto giant BYD announced its desire to open a factory in Mexico, which would give it easier access to the U.S. market, the second largest in the world. Mr Trump, who will run in the November election against incumbent President Joe Biden, has previously said he would impose a 50% tariff on Chinese cars built in Mexico if he returns to power. However, Bloomberg reports that Mr. Trump doubled down on his previous comments at a campaign rally this weekend, while specifically targeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. These big monster car manufacturing plants [Mr Jinping] “You're building in Mexico right now and you think you're going to get this, not hire Americans and you're going to sell us the car, no,” Mr. Trump said, as reported by Bloomberg. We will impose a 100 percent tariff on every car that passes through the parking lot. You're screwing us and well you're going to fuck yourself. It's very simple, very fair. Currently, there is a 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-made vehicles entering the United States. It is understood that BYD would need 75 per cent of its content to come from North America to meet existing US tariff requirements. It is likely that BYD cars built in Mexico will still not benefit from US federal electric vehicle (EV) tax incentives of US$7,500 (AU$11,440), which require cars to be produced in North America with at least 50 percent of their materials sourced domestically. region. However, the U.S. government proposed a rule last year that would prevent any electric vehicle whose battery components come from a foreign entity of concern (FEOC) such as China from qualifying for the tax credit. The proposal also included a provision that would exclude from incentives cars manufactured by companies that are owned, controlled, headquartered, incorporated or manufactured in an FEOC. Although no Chinese brands sell vehicles in the United States, Swedish siblings Volvo and Geely-owned Polestar both have a presence in the local market, while Buick and Lincoln vehicles are also made in China. While Mr. Trump has set a target on China's auto industry in an effort to protect American jobs, the United Auto Workers (UAW) has thrown its support behind President Biden, who has supported industrial action by unions against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). ) Last year. Mr Trump has long opposed electric vehicles, saying in September last year that the US government's focus on electric vehicle adoption would kill the local auto industry and hand even more power to China .

