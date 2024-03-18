The decision to have PTI-backed candidates join the SIC lies with Imran Khan: Hamid Raza





ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was the one who decided whether PTI-backed independent candidates would join his party or not. Raza replied, “I have no problem,” when asked if the PTI might want to bring back its candidates.

“Our rules [with the PTI] was temporary,” the SIC chief added, adding that this was done to “secure” the PTI candidates. “If PTI leaders openly criticize the party's decision to join the SIC, Imran will suffer the most. “Imran Khan” would struggle more than anyone. “, according to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who expressed concern over the PTI leadership's growing public criticism of the party's choice to join the SIC.

Raza said in an interview with Dawn News that he “would not under any circumstances want to discuss internal affairs in public” and that making his statement would be more beneficial to the current administration. “Party discipline will also be compromised and our attention will also be diverted from Imran Khan's case,” he said, adding that he was yet to meet the jailed PTI founder as his name had not been not been authorized by the prison authorities for a meeting. .

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's decision to join the SIC was notably relayed by top party leaders, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan and spokesperson Raoof Hasan. “The purpose of joining the SIC was to bring PTI candidates under one roof so that plans by other parties to put pressure on candidates could not succeed,” he said, according to Dawn News. adding that the goal was achieved because their votes for most elections in Parliament were secure.

Highlighting the merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan's lawyer had earlier in the day said his party had taken a “serious decision and better” in the circumstances prevailing at the time when PTI lost its electoral symbol and was looking for options to secure its reserved seats, The News International reported. This comes after conflicting voices were raised within the parties over the merger of PTI and SIC.

“We were not only reserving seats but also wanted to get protection for our independent candidates as merging with a political party would also end defections,” Gohar said while addressing the media outside Adiala jail after the hearing into the 190 million scandal against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. He reiterated that the PTI-SIC merger was the best decision taken after extensive deliberations, according to The News International.

PTI Chairman Gohar further expressed hope that the apex court would do justice to Imran Khan's party, which had been rejected because it was eligible to get reserved seats for women and minorities.

