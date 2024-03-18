Trump suffers teleprompter malfunction during windswept Ohio rally





Former President Donald Trump struggled to read a teleprompter at a rally in Ohio on Saturday. His freewheeling speech was sometimes difficult to follow. Trump on Tuesday rallied support for Bernie Moreno's candidacy in the Ohio Senate primary.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app

Donald Trump had a rough time with his teleprompter on Saturday afternoon at a windswept airfield outside Dayton, Ohio.

Although expected to drum up support for Bernie Moreno's candidacy in Tuesday's fast-approaching Senate primary, Trump spent much of his time criticizing President Joe Biden and the Democrats who defeated him in 2020.

As the teleprompters visibly flapped in the 35-mile-per-hour wind, Trump complained, “Don’t pay these assholes! » referring to those who installed them.

When he had trouble understanding his speech and adjusting the teleprompters, he joked, “I think Joe Biden put them in there!”

“Don't pay these idiots please…I think Joe Biden put them in” – Trump is riffing now since he apparently can't read the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/mX04D42xz3

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2024

Although he later remarked how great it was “to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter,” his free speech that followed was at times difficult to follow.

Trump has often made media gaffes, involving former President Obama at a modest-sized rally in Ohio, that Joe Biden had already successfully defeated Obama in an election. It was not clear what he meant.

Trump said: “You know what's interesting? Joe Biden beat Barack Hussein Obama, has anyone heard of him? In every swing state Biden beat Obama but in every other state, he has been killed.”

While telling his now-famous anti-immigration story “The Snake,” Trump struggled to pronounce the word “bite.”

A “bloodbath” for the United States if Trump loses

In another part of his speech, Trump said that if he did not win in November, it would be a “bloodbath” for the United States.

“Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath. It will be the least I can do,” Trump said. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

While it's unclear what the former president meant, the comments were part of a complaint against the country's auto industry. He then told the crowd that China would not be able to sell any imported vehicles to the United States if he won.

Moreno and Trump

Trump's latest rally comes three days before Tuesday's Republican Senate primary, when Moreno will face Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Once a staunch critic of Trump, Moreno, a wealthy Cleveland businessman, supported Marco Rubio during the 2016 Republican primaries. In 2021, NBC reported that Moreno had previously called Trump a “maniac” and a “lunatic invading the gone” in leaked emails.

However, this weekend in Ohio, Moreno praised Trump as a “great American” and criticized Republicans who had criticized Trump.

“I'm so tired of Republicans saying, 'I support President Trump's policies but I don't like the man,'” he said as he joined Trump on stage.

Trump also dismissed Democrats' accusations against Moreno, saying, “He's getting very harsh treatment from the Democrats right now.” And we are not going to tolerate it. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-suffers-teleprompter-trauma-at-a-rally-in-ohio-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos