'Your life is precious': PM Modi urges people to come down from lighthouse at Andhra rally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly interrupted Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan's speech at an election rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Sunday evening when a few people climbed a tower erected to loudspeakers on the ground and urged them to come down. “There are electric wires. What are you doing there? Your life is precious to us. Please come down. The media has taken your photos. Now come down. Police personnel deployed here, please , take care of people. It would be painful for you. us if something goes wrong,” PM Modi said. Urging people on the electricity poles to come down, the Prime Minister, on a lighter note, said they could come down as the media had already captured their footage. Besides PM Modi and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also participated in the NDA 'Prajagalam' rally. 'Prajagalam', meaning 'voice of the public', was the first joint public meeting of the NDA partners in Andhra in the last ten years. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing deal, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. According to the EC announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13. Elections in the coastal state will be held in a single phase. Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more. Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now! Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Published: Mar 17, 2024, 11:11 PM IST Topics that might interest you



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/your-life-is-precious-pm-modi-urges-people-to-get-down-from-light-tower-at-andhra-rally-11710697100611.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos