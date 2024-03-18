Jailed former PM Imran Khan says Pak election fraud could have been avoided if EVMs were used – Republic World





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. | Image: AP

Islamabad Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that election rigging would not have happened if electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been used in the recent general elections in Pakistan. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party made the remarks while filing high treason proceedings against officials who allegedly stole the people's mandate in the general elections. Imran's comment comes a day after some of his party's supporters staged protests outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington.

If there had been an electronic voting machine today, the rigging problem would have been resolved within an hour, Khan told reporters after attending a hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Speaking to reporters at Adiala Prison, the former Pakistani prime minister endorsed the protest outside the IMF office. However, he distanced himself from the anti-party slogans that were launched on site. Enmity and treason were committed by stealing the mandate, Article 6 appears to be there, he added.

Khan claims his party won 30 million votes

Speaking to reporters, Khan claimed that his party polled over 30 million votes while the other 17 political parties jointly secured the same number of votes. He pointed out that his party had exposed irregularities in the elections to the IMF and insisted that the global lender had also highlighted flaws in the electoral process. First, the PTI was denied its bat election symbol as part of a conspiracy and then the former ruling party was deprived of its share of reserved seats, he said, adding that the theft of the warrant amounted to treason, which attracted section 6 of the law. Constitution. The PTI supremo also termed the upcoming Senate polls as a rigged match and alleged that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was rewarded for his performance due to his vindictive approach towards the PTI. The ECP and the caretaker government were hand in hand,” concluded the Pakistani Prime Minister.

