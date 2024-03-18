British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership in turmoil amid infighting





On rumors that a group of Conservative MPs are keen to replace Sunak with his former leadership rival and now House of Commons leader in his cabinet, Penny Mordaunt, Harper added: “Here's what I would say to everyone my colleagues: I spend my time as Transportation Secretary focused on what I think is the right thing for the country, making decisions that I think are reasonable. “This is also the approach that the Prime Minister takes. He strives to make the right decisions even if in the short term they are not necessarily popular,” Harper said. According to 'The Daily Telegraph', a meeting took place this weekend between figures from the right wing of the Conservative Party and prominent supporters of Mordaunt, when she ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party after the departure of Boris Johnson. prime minister in 2022. “Some right-wing MPs met with Team Penny this week, where they expressed the view that they were prepared to support her. They believe that Penny is preferable to Rishi Sunak at the moment. Penny Mordaunt is now seen as the person most likely to stem the losses,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. The discussions reflect the despair of some Conservative MPs over the opposition Labor Party's steady lead in pre-election polls and the prospect of heading for a disastrous defeat. With the spring budget earlier this month failing to tip the scales in the party's favor and a series of high-profile departures from the Tory ranks, discontent is growing among Tory backbenchers. However, some of Sunak's most vocal critics and Boris Johnson's allies, such as former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, have dismissed the idea of ​​replacing the British Indian leader at this stage of the election cycle, calling it “madness “. “It's interesting to hear many media reports about centre-right Conservative MPs lobbying for a certain leadership candidate to replace Rishi. Having spoken with many of my colleagues, no one seems to have heard or pushed in favor of such a thing,” said Andrea Jenkyns. , a Conservative MP critical of Sunak's leadership. Labor, meanwhile, jumped on the turmoil to demand an early general election. “This is no longer in the national interest. It is irresponsible. We need stability in this country.” [Sunak] could stabilize the situation by fixing the date of the general elections. Otherwise, I fear we will have a Conservative leadership election before the general election,” shadow minister Jonathan Ashworth said. Pressure on Sunak is expected to intensify further following local council and mayoral elections across England on May 2, in which the Conservatives are expected to suffer losses.

