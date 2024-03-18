Geopolitical battle between India and China intensifies in the Indian Ocean

Analysis of Kalinga Seneviratne

SINGAPORE | March 17, 2024 (IDN)China and the Maldives signed a military assistance agreement earlier this month. Indian troops started withdrawing from the islands. Simultaneously, China, Russia and Iran are holding war exercises in the Indian Ocean. Even if the geopolitical battle in the Indian Ocean intensifies, it could promote economic development in the region rather than triggering military conflicts.

Some 89 Indian military personnel have begun withdrawing from the Maldives, a strategic island nation in the Indian Ocean, which elected a pro-China leader late last year. India had deployed some 70 soldiers on the island as part of a “humanitarian assistance” agreement signed with the former pro-Indian regime.

After President Mohamed Muizzu was elected last September, he called on India to withdraw its troops. He then agreed to have a contingent of non-military personnel to manage the program in the islands.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on March 14, citing Chinese Defense Ministry sources, that on March 13, a People's Liberation Army delegation visited and met with President Muizzu in Male , the capital of the Maldives. Without mentioning the agreement, the Chinese statement said the Maldives trip was part of a three-country tour including Sri Lanka, Nepal and India's neighbors, focused on promoting defense cooperation. with Beijing.

According to the Chinese statement, the new agreement with the Maldives is part of normal cooperation between the two countries and is not aimed at a “third party”.

Meanwhile, the SCMP reported on March 15 that China announced five-day joint military exercises with Russia and Iran in the Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Oman. The military exercises are designed to jointly maintain regional maritime security, a Chinese statement said.

The latest exercises come amid a growing confrontation in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have attacked mainly Western and Indian ships to support Hamas' war against Israel in Gaza. China, which has its only foreign naval base in Djibouti, has not officially condemned the Houthi attacks, but the SCMP says Beijing has privately urged Tehran to curb attacks in the Red Sea.

As India began withdrawing its naval contingent from the Maldives, the Indian Navy announced that it would open a new naval base near the Maldives. The new base, which opened March 6 on India's Lakshadweep Islands, will transform a small existing detachment into an “independent naval unit,” according to the Navy statement. India's Lakshadweep Islands lie approximately 130 kilometers north of the Maldives, with the new naval base at Minicoy Island located at their closest point.

China expands its influence through massive investments in ports

In a commentary published on the Indian Council on Global Relations (ICGR) 'Gateway House' website in August last year, it was noted that China was rapidly expanding its influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR ) thanks to massive investments in ports.

From smaller investments of $78 million in Djibouti to larger investments like $1.6 billion in Gwadar in Pakistan, Chinese state-owned enterprises are building some 17 ports in the region. Indian Ocean, including a 99-year lease for the Australian port of Darwin signed in 2015 where a government-linked Chinese company invested around $390 million. The Gateway House article states that these ports will be important strategic, economic and political outposts for China.

The IOR plays an important role in China's Maritime Silk Road initiative. It accounts for 80% of China's energy imports and is essential to China's commercial activities, making it a geographical area of ​​strategic and economic importance.

Over the past three decades, Chinese investment and construction activities in the IOR have increased. In this context, ports have become important sites of strategic, economic and political investments for China,” notes Saeeduddin Faridi, research intern at ICGR.

The Maldives, a key player in the Indian Ocean

Associate Professor Dhananjay Tripathi, chairman of the Department of International Relations at the University of South Asia in New Delhi, says the Maldives is a key player in the Indian Ocean and is positioning itself to benefit from the rivalry between China and India in their neighborhood. He adds that stating that President Muizzu is a pro-Chinese leader is not exhaustive.

“This ignores the underlying intensity of Sino-Indian competition in the region,” Tripathi notes in a commentary published by the Australian website “360info”. “Tensions on the Sino-Indian border in the Himalayas remain high, and India is concerned about China's growing footprint in South Asia, while China is wary of growing defense cooperation between India and the West.

A bigger political struggle between India and China

He predicts a bigger political fight between the two Asian heavyweights in the Indian Ocean, and it is likely to continue and not be limited to just the Maldives. He notes that it is a “toll booth” between the western Indian Ocean and the Strait of Malacca.

More than half of India's foreign trade and 80 percent of its energy imports pass through sea lanes near the Maldives. For China, 80 percent of its crude oil imports from the Gulf pass through the Indian Ocean to the Strait of Malacca. Due to a possible scenario in which an antagonist blocks sea lanes, China has invested heavily in its navy, with a particular focus on the Indian Ocean.

Beijing particularly fears American and Indian influence in the Indian Ocean. He seems to believe that a deepening of the Indo-US partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific context, would make things difficult. Aware of these potential challenges, China has sought to increase its strategic presence in the Indian Ocean,” says Tripathi. It now has a formidable presence in strategically located ports such as Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka.

India to consolidate its position with SAGAR

In 2022, China launched the China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development and Cooperation. At its second meeting in 2023, more than 350 representatives from 30 countries participated under the central theme “Stimulating the sustainable blue economy to jointly build a maritime community with a shared future”.

India has taken Chinese strategic expansion very seriously and has followed a two-pronged strategy to safeguard its interests. In 2015, India launched the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative to consolidate its regional position.

According to Tripathi, the SAGAR plan aims to create a climate of trust and openness and increase maritime cooperation to resolve maritime issues peacefully by encouraging all Indian Ocean countries to adhere to international maritime rules and standards.

Associate Professor Jabin Jacob, an assistant research fellow at the National Maritime Foundation in India, cites India's recent development and economic assistance to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as its continued development assistance to the Maldives under Muizzu. According to him, to say that India is only responding to China's Belt and Road Initiative with its development projects is to misinterpret the Indian approach.

India's foreign policy in its neighborhood has always been about supporting its neighbors in their development goals, he says in a commentary published by 360.org. It is a recognition that the consequences of lack of development and economic or political instability in the neighborhood inevitably trickle down to India, which it is then obliged to remedy. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Wuhan, China, on April 27, 2018. Even as tensions simmer, both leaders want to avoid an escalation that could lead to conflict. Credit: Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

