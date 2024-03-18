Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News







The whole country says: June 4 Ko 400 Paar. For a developed India, 400 Paar; for a developed Andhra Pradesh, 400 Paar, he said at the first joint rally of the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena combine at Boppudi village in Palnadu district after the trio forged an early alliance of the month.

Dubbing Congress and Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSRCP being pieces of the same cloth, the Prime Minister urged the citizens of the state not to make the same mistake again by perceiving them as two separate entities. He said both parties are run by the same family and are therefore identical. The Andhra unit of the Congress is headed by YSRCP president and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the sister of YS Sharmila.

The meeting saw the return of TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the NDA after a gap of six years. It was also the first time in a decade that Modi and Naidu shared the stage at an election rally. Naidu left the NDA before the 2019 elections to join the Congress.

Modi and Naidu shared several lighter moments at the venue amid applause from the large crowd.

Modi criticized the Congress and the YSRCP, urging Andhra Pradesh to recognize their joint leadership. He highlighted the return of N Chandrababu Naidu to the NDA fold and highlighted the social programs of the NDA government.

