Modi hunts down his 'internal enemies' within Indian civil society





He is regularly on the list of candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. At 68, he dedicated his life to fighting bigotry in India and defending Muslims. Harsh Mander, a former senior civil servant and tireless human rights defender, woke up at 7:30 a.m. on February 2 to find agents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's equivalent of the US FBI, at his door in South. from New Delhi. The agents suspected him of having illegally received foreign funds. After three hours of research, he simply declared: “My life and my work are my only answer. » In his modest office at the Center for Equity Studies (CES), the think tank he founded in 2001, Mander displays a photograph of Martin Luther King. Another black and white photo shows Mahatma Gandhi with Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad, three figures in the struggle for India's independence and the establishment of a secular, multi-faith state. These are values ​​that Mander continues to defend fiercely against the Hindu nationalists who have ruled the country for 10 years, advocating a purely Hindu nation, the antithesis of the vision of the founding fathers. In 2017, as lynchings of Muslims increased across India, he traveled the country with his Karwan-e-Mohabbat (Caravan of Love) to “beg forgiveness” from the victims and “assure them that their tragedy will not would not be forgotten. Harsh Mander, wearing a mask bearing the image of an arrested student activist during a press conference, at the Press Club of India, September 16, 2020, in New Delhi. MAYANK MAKHIJA / NURPHOTO VIA AFP The prolific author with 25 books and regular columnist in the independent press has seen most of the government investigation agencies pass through his office: the CBI, but also the tax authorities, the Enforcement Directorate, specializing in economic crime, or the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights. Although he was never formally charged in court, the Interior Ministry decided in June 2023 to suspend the think tank's permission to receive foreign contributions. Deprived of resources, Mander is trying to keep his research center alive through crowdfunding to avoid the dismissal of four employees today, compared to more than a hundred previously, and to continue supporting victims of hate crimes. The authorities' relentless pursuit of the organization caused a sensation. In a public letter published on February 3, 250 personalities condemned a “vindictive witch hunt” and the accusations against Mander which are “entirely fabricated and without any material basis”. According to the signatories, “these blatant attacks on Harsh Mander and the CES constitute an attack on the entire civil society in India and on all those who work to promote constitutional values”. You have 88.22% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/17/modi-hunts-down-his-internal-enemies-within-india-s-civil-society_6628934_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos