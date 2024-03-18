Politics
What two sessions mean for China's private sector
The recent conclusion of China's “Two Sessions”, the annual meeting of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, highlighted the country's economic policy emphasis on technological development. Amid a tumultuous period marked by a real estate crisis, growing tensions with the United States, growing local government debt, the lowest rate of foreign direct investment and high levels of youth unemployment, public frustration and loss of investor confidence weigh heavily. Concerns about the private economy were particularly vital amid the recent crackdown on China's technology sector.
Generally speaking, economic policy positions and priorities are highlighted in the President's opening speech and the Prime Minister's press conference. However, this year, not only was Xi's opening speech missing, but Premier Li Qiang's media address was also removed. Analysts point out that the Party's inability to deal with domestic economic challenges is the main reason, signaling Xi's tighter control over the Party.
Much like the previous year, when Xi outlined China's evolving approach to private sector governance, leaders of China's elite, including Premier Li Qiangs and Foreign Minister Wang Yis , highlighted the role of external challenges in exacerbating China's economic difficulties. In his speech at a roundtable, Xi shifted his focus three times to technological development goals. Xi's emphasis on technological development goals resonated three times. Party leaders highlighted the importance of the difficult circumstances facing China in a charged geopolitical environment, with particular reference to US-led initiatives aimed at technological decoupling from China. It is particularly important to highlight the term “new quality productive forces”, coined by Xi Jinping last year, in which the essence of the term has been shown to be central to Marxist political theory. Xi also stressed the need to integrate China's technological innovation with its military capabilities, which he called new quality combat abilities.
The recent emphasis on the term highlights the growing importance of the highly skilled workforce, crucial to maintaining China's competitive edge in global research for critical technologies. The term refers to a workforce essential to China's modernization efforts during difficult times and contributes to innovation in sectors targeted by Western sanctions. It specifically highlights the skilled workforce in high-tech sectors such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and the electronic vehicle industry. Therefore, this session highlights in particular the central role of the private sector as the cornerstone of “new quality productive forces”.
A predominant consensus Chinese academia also suggests that China's emphasis on building “new quality productive forces” is a response to hostile US policies targeting China's vulnerabilities in global supply chains.
In his speech, Premier Li highlighted the imperative to strengthen “reliance and strength in science and technology”, emphasizing the need to modernize industrial supply chains and strengthen China's position as a high-tech innovator. He announced a remarkable increase in China's annual science and technology budget, reaching an unprecedented 370.8 billion yuan. Moreover, it was reported that China intends to launch new industrial projects this year in sectors such as new electronic vehicles, health and medical industry.
The two sessions provided a direction for the Chinese economy, which clearly makes the development of high technology a priority sector. However, the session failed to amuse the embattled private sector community. The session neither provided a clear path to economic recovery nor proposed reforms to win investor confidence. More than promises and assurances, the private sector needed deafening initiatives, internal reforms and capitalization plans. Instead of rhetoric, Chinese leaders needed to recognize structural challenges and introduce comprehensive reforms to support the health of China's economy as their first priority. Moreover, the emphasis on the phrases “high-quality development” and “new quality productive forces” highlighted China's approach to private sector growth, which focuses on long-term strategies rather than incentives. immediate.
This suggests two important implications: First, the party aims to direct private sector growth toward industries directly affected by U.S. export control measures, such as semiconductor equipment manufacturing. Second, it aligns with the central concept of “high-quality development,” ultimately serving the party’s long-term strategic goals. Furthermore, key discussions of the session indicate that there is a general consensus among China's top leaders that significant breakthroughs in the high-tech sector constitute the most vital link in their long-term economy and competition. military with the United States.
The sense of urgency to address external challenges and catch up with the United States indicates an increasingly lenient approach toward high-tech companies, particularly those seen as key to reducing reliance on towards the United States, such as AI, semiconductors, big data, etc. It also means that China is prioritizing increased support for businesses that prioritize innovation and diversification, in line with the Party's strategic goals. Thus, it is the Party that determines the allocation of resources and areas of innovation and not private companies. Therefore, observers should not be surprised if Chinese regulators launch a new crackdown on private technology companies tomorrow, targeting those that deviate from state goals or fall outside of China's priority areas, in particularly the high-tech sector. However, can the Chinese state succeed in its high-tech development without gaining the trust of China's internet giants, whose growth is driven by the market and which have also been subject to heavy regulatory fines, restructuring and repressive measures?
