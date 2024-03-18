Politics
What Prime Minister Modi understood that Donald Trump never understood
Yet even if such tactics tip the political balance in favor of the incumbent president, they do not guarantee victory in a country as large and varied as India.
(Even with Modi at the helm, remember, his Bharatiya Janata Party never won more than 40% of the national vote.)
Modi's real secret is this: unlike almost every other strongman leader, including Donald Trump, and unlike the BJP itself, he is now focused less on stoking his core resentments than on co-opting other elements of the electorate.
Trump and his authoritarian peers are convinced that their success comes from amplifying and exploiting divisions within their societies. This might make sense in countries where the smallest differences in enthusiasm within a leadership base can win or lose an election.
India, however, is a high-participation society; 67 percent of voters voted in the last general election. Modi, in particular, is so confident that his core supporters will vote that he is now investing more political capital in trying to persuade others that he is truly an apolitical figure.
For many Indians, even those who don't vote for the BJP, their prime minister is now half king, half high priest and half Mister Rogers.
Modi avuncularly warns against studying too hard for exams and is constantly photographed meditating in the Himalayas or officiating at temples.
His face is everywhere in our cities and towns, especially wherever Indians might interact with the workings of the welfare state, even on our vaccination certificates during the pandemic.
This makes him impossible to face. Criticism of political positions or policy decisions simply does not apply to someone who refuses to be bound by such mundane considerations.
Modi presents himself as more providential than those on his left, more nationalist than those on the right and more globalist than the liberal center.
The Prime Minister is a master at selling such political contradictions. One day he will say that Indians must rise above caste-based mobilization, hoping to appeal to upper-caste voters tired of identity politics. The next day, his party will promise each caste group the recognition and concessions it desires. Voters do not seem perturbed by these inconsistencies.
Opposition politicians find themselves disarmed and outmaneuvered. All possible discourses on the economy, national security, climate change, employment, corruption and public services have already been colonized by the power in place, leaving it no line of attack.
Modi’s dominance did not come overnight, nor did it come easily. He and the BJP worked on it 24/7, year after year. They fight every election, even those they win, as if defeat would be catastrophic.
(This helps explain why even seemingly unimportant opposition politicians are in turn courted and intimidated.)
In the months between elections, the party high command constantly prunes and refines narratives with specific voting groups in mind. Their awareness factory continually receives new policy proposals, slogans or controversies to keep voters busy.
Modi certainly bears his share of responsibility for the erosion of India's liberal institutions. Yet he remains resolutely enthusiastic about Indian electoral politics.
Given that this election has largely failed to spark the imagination of Indians, I wonder if perhaps the person most excited about this election isn't Modi himself.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/what-pm-modi-has-figured-out-that-donald-trump-never-has-2940981
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Prime Minister Modi understood that Donald Trump never understood
- Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses that of several Bollywood stars, even though she has appeared in only five films.
- Cricket in African Games 2023/24, everything you need to know: where to watch, plan and select
- Images: Spring in Schenectady, 1948 to 2010s (11 photos) | Life and arts
- Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, South Korea, is up and running with Agilysys' industry-leading point-of-sale hospitality and property management software solutions
- Hedge fund connections and diplomatic implications explored
- “Despite working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, my career in Bollywood didn't take off, I then started…”
- USF will face UCF in the first round of the NIT
- Paradised brand launches men's fashion collection: exclusive details
- Wall Street's attention turns to the Fed
- What two sessions mean for China's private sector
- Modi hunts down his 'internal enemies' within Indian civil society