What Prime Minister Modi understood that Donald Trump never understood

Yet even if such tactics tip the political balance in favor of the incumbent president, they do not guarantee victory in a country as large and varied as India.

(Even with Modi at the helm, remember, his Bharatiya Janata Party never won more than 40% of the national vote.)

Modi's real secret is this: unlike almost every other strongman leader, including Donald Trump, and unlike the BJP itself, he is now focused less on stoking his core resentments than on co-opting other elements of the electorate.

Trump and his authoritarian peers are convinced that their success comes from amplifying and exploiting divisions within their societies. This might make sense in countries where the smallest differences in enthusiasm within a leadership base can win or lose an election.

India, however, is a high-participation society; 67 percent of voters voted in the last general election. Modi, in particular, is so confident that his core supporters will vote that he is now investing more political capital in trying to persuade others that he is truly an apolitical figure.

For many Indians, even those who don't vote for the BJP, their prime minister is now half king, half high priest and half Mister Rogers.

Modi avuncularly warns against studying too hard for exams and is constantly photographed meditating in the Himalayas or officiating at temples.

His face is everywhere in our cities and towns, especially wherever Indians might interact with the workings of the welfare state, even on our vaccination certificates during the pandemic.

This makes him impossible to face. Criticism of political positions or policy decisions simply does not apply to someone who refuses to be bound by such mundane considerations.

Modi presents himself as more providential than those on his left, more nationalist than those on the right and more globalist than the liberal center.

The Prime Minister is a master at selling such political contradictions. One day he will say that Indians must rise above caste-based mobilization, hoping to appeal to upper-caste voters tired of identity politics. The next day, his party will promise each caste group the recognition and concessions it desires. Voters do not seem perturbed by these inconsistencies.

Opposition politicians find themselves disarmed and outmaneuvered. All possible discourses on the economy, national security, climate change, employment, corruption and public services have already been colonized by the power in place, leaving it no line of attack.

Modi’s dominance did not come overnight, nor did it come easily. He and the BJP worked on it 24/7, year after year. They fight every election, even those they win, as if defeat would be catastrophic.

(This helps explain why even seemingly unimportant opposition politicians are in turn courted and intimidated.)

In the months between elections, the party high command constantly prunes and refines narratives with specific voting groups in mind. Their awareness factory continually receives new policy proposals, slogans or controversies to keep voters busy.

Modi certainly bears his share of responsibility for the erosion of India's liberal institutions. Yet he remains resolutely enthusiastic about Indian electoral politics.

Given that this election has largely failed to spark the imagination of Indians, I wonder if perhaps the person most excited about this election isn't Modi himself.