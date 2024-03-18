Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on March 18





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Monday, days after the Madras High Court gave the go-ahead to the event, asking the police to allow it on reasonable conditions. The Prime Minister will hold the roadshow on Mettupalayam Road in the city and is likely to end it at RS Puram later in the day. This will be his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. The district unit of the BJP had on Friday moved the HC against the local police denying permission for the PM's event, citing, among other things, the “communally sensitive” nature of the area and ongoing public reviews. However, the court rejected these arguments and asked the police to allow the roadshow under “reasonable conditions”, such as prohibiting the installation of flexible signs by the organizers. The BJP, with newfound vigor under the leadership of its aggressive president K Annamalai, is making all efforts to make significant inroads into Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland which has always favored the DMK and AIADMK, or the alliances led by them during electoral campaigns. The saffron party is also setting up a non-DMK, non-AIADMK alliance for the upcoming elections. In the past, Coimbatore has twice elected BJP leader and current Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha in the late 1990s. The district has also elected a BJP MP in the state polls. 2021 Assembly, out of the party's four among the 234 members of the TN Assembly. A single-phase poll for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats and the Union Territory's only segment of Puducherry will be held on April 19. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-hold-roadshow-in-tamil-nadus-coimbatore-on-march-18/cid/2007626 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos