Explained: What you need to know about China's high-quality development

Researchers adjust a humanoid robot in an AI laboratory on January 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

High-quality development means a change from the simple pursuit of growth to better growth and a pursuit of quality rather than quantity, a change from the crude growth model to an intensive growth model, putting the emphasis on innovation.

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) — At the just-concluded sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory body, or the “two sessions,” Chinese President Xi Jinping called for measures major steps to deepen reforms in order to inject strong impetus into the promotion of major reforms. -quality development, sparking lively discussions among the media and the public.

So, what exactly is high-quality development? And what are China's plans to achieve this?

QUALITY RATHER THAN QUANTITY

Xi said high-quality development can meet people's ever-increasing desire for a better life. It reflects the new development philosophy characterized by innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

High-quality development means moving from a crude growth model to an intensive growth model, with an emphasis on innovation. It will no longer be primarily driven by traditional factors such as labor, capital and land, but by new innovative factors such as information technology, big data and artificial intelligence.

High-quality development aims to achieve greater efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Obsolete production capacities and technologies will be phased out while emerging green industries and renewable resource technologies will be developed. This will lead to a new green development model, driven by innovation, which will promote a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

Such development will establish a more equitable income distribution system and ensure the equalization of public resources between urban and rural areas. This will enable the benefits of economic growth to have a more meaningful and equitable impact on all people, leading to their common prosperity.

In 2017, Xi said China's economy was moving from a period of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development.

A Chinese C919 airliner performs at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 20, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

He stressed that China has reached a critical stage in transforming its growth model. It faced challenges such as rising labor costs, growing resource and environmental constraints, and barriers to economic flows.

The current main contradiction in Chinese society has transformed into the contradiction between the population's growing need for a better life and unbalanced and insufficient development. It is necessary to occupy a more prominent position for high-quality development.

NEW QUALITY PRODUCTIVE FORCES

Stroll through Hefei High-Tech Zone and expect to see the birthplace of the world's first quantum scientific experiment satellite, “Mozi”, the country's first quantum chip production line and the first system voice recognition technology in the world.

Starting from a piece of agricultural land, Hefei High-Tech Zone has developed rapidly over the years. In 2015, its GDP exceeded 50 billion yuan (US$6.95 billion) for the first time. Just four years later, that figure doubled to 100 billion yuan (about $13.8 billion). Most notably, 73.8 percent of its industrial production value came from emerging and high-tech industries, more than double the 30.6 percent a decade ago.

The area's rapid growth gives people a glimpse of China's efforts in recent years to achieve high-quality development driven by technology and innovation.

Since last year, a series of technological breakthroughs have emerged in China, including the maiden commercial flight of the C919 large domestic aircraft, the undocking of the country's first large cruise ship, the completion of the lifting of China's first offshore wind turbine. 16 megawatts in the world. turbine and the record duration set by a single test of the main engine of the Chinese manned lunar landing rocket, among others.

A report released by the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development Strategy shows that China's national innovation index rose to 10th in the world in 2023, up three places from the previous year. last year. It is the only developing country to appear in the top 15.

During this year's “two sessions”, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced a projection of around 5% growth for the Chinese economy for 2024, emphasizing the government's emphasis on moderate but high growth. high quality.

To achieve this, China will launch a one-year program to boost consumption; launch policies aimed at promoting digital, environmentally friendly and health-related consumption; increase efficient investments; modernize the industrial system; and develop new quality productive forces more quickly.

“China has designed a high-quality economic development model suitable for its current stage of development, advocating a green economy and high-tech development,” said Luis Fernandez, senior researcher at the Economic Research Center University of Havana. “This will inject strong vitality into the global economy.”

