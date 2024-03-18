Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio





During a campaign speech in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, former President Donald J. Trump said, “Now if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the whole country.” »

In his nearly 90-minute speech, the former president discussed the 2020 election, the U.S.-Mexico border and the U.S. economy, while attacking several government officials, including Fani Willis , the Atlanta prosecutor overseeing her criminal case in Georgia. He attacked President Joe Biden multiple times, calling him “stupid” and even calling him a “son of a…” before stopping himself.

Trump called Biden a great threat to American democracy because of his incompetence and his use of the Justice Department to oppose his political opponents. He added: “I have more indictments than Al Capone!” » regarding the number of indictments brought against him.

Trump opened his speech by praising those serving prison sentences in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, calling them “hostages” and “incredible patriots,” while praising their courage , promising to help them if he is. elected in November.

Trump called the 2020 election “fake” and “twisted” repeatedly throughout his speech and called the 2020 election stolen, statements that have been discredited by pundits across the political spectrum. US President Joe Biden (left) and former US President Donald Trump. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters, JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

He then changed the subject to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it is essential to stop the “invasion of our country” and that he would “send illegal aliens home.” if he was elected. He called the border “the worst border in the history of the world” and called migrants “the toughest people you've ever seen.”

“I don't know if you call them 'people' in some cases. They are not people, in my opinion. He then called them “animals.”

Trump paints a dark portrait of the United States

Trump said that if he doesn't win this year's presidential election, “I don't think there will be another election, let alone a meaningful election.” He said that “November 5 will be the most important date in the history of this country,” referring to the date of the 2024 presidential election.

In his speech, Trump said progressives are “all bad people” who “want to destroy this country” but said if he is elected, that won't happen.

At the end of the speech, Trump claimed that when he was president, he had the most prosperous economy in “the history of the world”, although he ignored the economic crash resulting from the COVID pandemic in 2020 while he was still president. He argued that if Biden remains president, there will be an economic crash “like we haven't seen since 1929.”

The former president said he would clean up every city in the country that has been “overrun by crime.” He said he wanted to make them “beautiful beacons of hope” and would work with Democratic mayors and governors to make that happen if necessary.

At the end of his speech, he declared that on the first day of his presidency, he would sign an executive order cutting federal funding from any school that promotes “critical race theory” and “transgender madness” and would “keep the men beyond the reach of women. sports.” He called on his supporters to “vote like you've never voted before.”

