



Senior Tories have sought to play down reports that some Tory MPs are considering replacing Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister with Penny Mordaunt ahead of the general election. A source close to House of Commons leader Ms Mordaunt has dismissed claims of an organized attempt to elevate her to Tory leadership as nonsense. Former Conservative minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns, who publicly backed installing a new leader before the country went to the polls, denied that right-wing Tory MPs had coalesced around Portsmouth MP Ms Mordaunt North. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, denounced the idea as folly. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out holding a general election on May 2. Credit: Leon Neal/PA With many Conservatives increasingly fearful of losing their seats in the election, reports in the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph suggest the party's right-wing MPs met with moderates this week to discuss uniting behind Ms Mordaunt if the Prime Minister faced a vote of no confidence. . It follows a difficult week for Mr Sunak, in which he was criticized for his handling of racist comments allegedly made by a major party donor, and the defection of Lee Anderson who Mr Sunak had promoted to vice -conservative president of the right-wing populist party. British Reform Party. Penny Mordaunt was very visible as a sword bearer at the king's coronation Ms Mordaunt, who was a candidate in the party leadership race to replace Boris Johnson in 2022, did not comment on the claims, but her allies suggested she was focusing on her ministerial role. Ms Jenkyns tweeted: It's interesting to hear many media reports about centre-right Conservative MPs lobbying for a certain leadership candidate to replace Rishi. After speaking with many of my colleagues, no one seems to have heard or pushed for such a thing! The noise around Mr Sunak's position has intensified at Westminster this week, after Jeremy Hunt's budget failed to improve the Tories' disastrous polling figures and Number 10 struggled to dealing with the fallout from Frank Hester's remarks about MP Diane Abbott, which Mr Sunak ultimately condemned as racist afterwards. 24 hours of procrastination, while still refusing to return the 10 million that the businessman gave to the conservative party. But a No 10 source said: The Prime Minister is focused on delivering on his plan to build a brighter Britain. The feverish mood in Mr Sunak's ranks came as he ruled out holding a general election on May 2 to coincide with local elections, having previously indicated he would send the country to the polls in the second half of 2024. A growing list of Conservative MPs have announced their departure from Parliament, with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, former party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis and former Prime Minister Theresa May among the most recent additions. More than 60 Conservatives have so far said they have no intention of running, prompting Sir Ed Davey to accuse many of them of fleeing the Liberal Democrats because they know we can beat them in these seats.

