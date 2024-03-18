Trump says some migrants are 'not people', warns of 'bloodbath' if he losesExBulletin





NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Dartmouth political science professor Brendan Nyhan about former President Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio last night, and during the rally he made numerous inflammatory remarks. It's a phrase you might have heard at any time over the past nine years, and you've heard it so often that it's no longer necessarily news when Trump says something alarming or threatening. And that's actually the point we want to talk about now. In Ohio on Saturday night, during a lengthy rant about electric vehicles, the presumptive Republican nominee said this…

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone – it will be the least we can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. This will be the least of the problems.

DETROW: A bloodbath – to talk about that and how Trump's statements have become increasingly extreme over the course of his three campaigns, I'm joined by Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth who has closely followed Trump's rhetoric over the years. Thank you for joining us.

BRENDAN NYHAN: With pleasure. Thank you for meeting me.

DETROW: So I want to start with the context here because I think it also speaks to some of the broader trends that we've seen with Trump. Just before that statement, he was talking about the auto industry and the pricing policies he wants to put in place, and the campaign says that's what the bloodbath comment was about. But it seems familiar to me in that you often have this pattern of provocative threat, but it's phrased in a way where you can say, well, that really wasn't a threat. You are misinterpreting it.

NYHAN: That’s right. Trump often relies on plausible deniability. It's important to point out that this comment about bloodshed comes in the context of a discussion about the auto industry, but it's also hard not to worry when a president who inspired a violent insurrection and who often explicitly endorses political violence uses language like this. We have very good reason to fear another January 6th if he loses this election, and that language communicated that threat in a way that I think resonated with people, even if the context was partly lost.

DETROW: That's right. And, you know, Trump kicked off the rally last night as he regularly does, by embracing the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6, calling them political hostages and saying he would pardon them. It's fair to say that such positions, and of course, the events themselves, make these threats even more serious when it comes to talking about the election.

NYHAN: Absolutely. He is very clear about what he is and how he runs. The campaign we are witnessing is straight out of the textbooks on what an authoritarian demagogue looks like and sounds like. He treats his opponents as vermin. He describes migrants as subhuman animals and promises to place millions of them in camps. He pledges to end investigations into himself and his political allies, who were jailed for trying to overturn the last election. What we see couldn't be clearer. Most people don't pay much attention to politics, and it's easy to lose sight of it in everyday life.

DETROW: You mentioned that you talk about people as subhuman. This happened again last night. Let's listen to it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: If you call them people, I don't know if you call them people. In some cases, they're not people, in my opinion, but I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say.

DETROW: Trump is talking about immigrants there. Can you put this in historical context?

NYHAN: Well, this is the kind of language that we've seen in countries where there's ethnic violence, in countries where ethnonationalist leaders come to power and worse, and what's particularly worrying is that Trump is not backing down. Just this morning, he was asked a question directly on Fox about this language, you know, about the language that immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country, which echoes Hitler and other dictators, and he refused to return to this statement. It should shock us and, you know, we should be shocked that we're not shocked by the kinds of things that we see almost every day now.

DETROW: I've noticed that you're increasingly critical of the way the media is covering all of this, and I will say that we have a lot of debate in the newsroom here at NPR about when and how to cover remarks like this. Who is your advisor?

NYHAN: I think it's important to communicate to voters exactly what's at stake in this election, and experts who study democracy and its downfall around the world see that risk. They perceive this threat. It is important to continue communicating this point, and the day-to-day approach to media coverage can often lose sight of it.

The horse racing media coverage we often see is flattening. There is only one candidate and another. This candidate is old. This candidate is old. And these kinds of comparisons can make it seem like the candidates are equivalent, but that's simply not the case. We can say all kinds of things about Joe Biden, about his failures, about his age. You can continue, but it does not threaten American democracy itself. And that is not and should not be a partisan statement, and political journalism must be able to reflect that.

DETROW: That's Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth. Thank you so much.

NYHAN: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

