Imran Khan's party accused of trying to sabotage IMF deal





Islamabad: Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said that some miscreants associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dawn reported.

This agreement is crucial for Pakistan's economic stability, the minister stressed.

His statement comes after the IMF refused to accept a letter from PTI during a protest outside its Washington offices, where officials asked protesters to submit the letter by email instead.

In its letter, the PTI urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to suspend any financial assistance or loan disbursement to Pakistan until a credible investigation by an independent agency clears all allegations. of fraud, Dawn reported.

Tarar further said that the protesters belonging to PTI urged the IMF to approve funds for Pakistan only if their jailed leader was released. He said the protesters only wanted to sabotage the IMF deal because their dream was to cause Pakistan to default. But Pakistan would progress and the growth rate would increase soon, Dawn reported.

Tarar advised the PTI to approach the courts to secure the release of Imran Khan as the IMF and World Bank had nothing to do with his case.

We were elected by the people to solve the country's problems and not to make them worse, he stressed.

The protest was organized by a human rights group called First Pakistan Global. However, the majority of protesters gathered outside the IMF headquarters were PTI supporters.

A truck displaying messages about rigging on four large screens also drove around the IMF headquarters and downtown Washington during the protest.

Additionally, PTI supporters interacted with IMF officials and handed them pamphlets, further explaining the situation to those who wanted to know more.

Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Imran Khan, said in his speech that the IMF's mandate requires it to promote democracy and good governance. He further criticized the IMF for cooperating with the establishment which he said was installing puppets, only to discard them when it suited them, according to Dawn.

Gill stressed that the PTI was not stopping the IMF from assisting Pakistan, but urged it to engage with elected representatives to ensure responsible use of funds by the government.

Sajjad Barki, a senior PTI leader from Texas, recalled his meeting with Imran Khan and other stakeholders before signing the latest agreement in Pakistan.

They spoke about promoting democracy in Pakistan and ensuring free and fair elections. So, PTI agreed to comply with the package. We have kept our commitment, now it is the IMF's turn to keep its promise, he said. (ANI)

