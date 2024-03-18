Today's top events: PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore, NCLAT to hear protests against Zee-Sony merger and more

Karnataka: PM Modi to address public rally at Shivamogga Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Shivamogga on Monday, March 18, the state unit of the BJP said on Sunday. This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka, which was held in Kalaburagi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf.

TN: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Coimbatore The Madras High Court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modis' tour to Coimbatore, scheduled for March 18, after the state government denied permission, citing various reasons, including security risk.

Maharashtra: NCLAT to hear challenges against Zee-Sony merger on March 18 On February 23, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) postponed hearing of petitions challenging the approval of the Zee-Sony merger until March 18, according to Moneycontrol.

IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Axis Trusteeship have challenged the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order in August, which granted legal approval for the merger.

SC to hear plea of ​​6 disqualified Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh: On Monday, the Supreme Court will meet to hear the plea of ​​six disqualified rebel Congress legislators from Himachal Pradesh as by-elections have been announced in their constituencies. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, acting as Chief Justice, disqualified them under the anti-defection law for contravening the party whip and voting in favor of the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate on February 27. The legislators in question are Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar (Kutlehar).

LS pollsCong will announce the candidates for the remaining 18 seats in Parliament: On March 18, the Congress party is expected to unveil its candidates for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections. Party president Jitu Patwari confirmed that the final list of candidates for these 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be announced by the Congress on the same day. Earlier, the Congress had revealed its candidates for ten Lok Sabha MP seats.

The BCCI Apex Council must decide on the collaboration of state associations with foreign boards: The BCCI should prohibit state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards to organize training camps and competitions, forcing them to route all such proposals through the governing body.

The decision will be taken at the Apex Council meeting on March 18.

Startup Mahakumbh will start in Bharat Mandapam from March 18: The three-day event, Startup Mahakumbh, which begins on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is considered a pivotal moment for the Indian startup ecosystem as it emerges on the global stage, according to Business Standard.

Redevelopment of Dharavi: Survey to identify eligibility for rehabilitation which will start on March 18: The survey conducted by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), led by the Adani Group, will start collecting data from residents of Dharavi's informal housing estates. The data collected will be used by the state government to establish eligibility criteria for rehabilitation under the proposed redevelopment project, according to Economic Times.

Himachal: Nine BJP MLAs asked to file reply for creating ruckus in the House The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has issued show cause notices to nine BJP MPs for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House on February 28. They were asked to submit their responses by March 18.

NEET-MDS to be held on March 18 as SC rejects request to postpone exams: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by dentists seeking to postpone the post-graduate dental entrance exam NEET-MDS scheduled for Monday, March 18. The move came after dentists sought parity with the conduct of the NEET-PG post-graduate medical examination. exam scheduled for July 7.

Goa-based airline FLY91 will launch its commercial services from March 18: Regional airline FLY91 will launch its commercial services on March 18 and flights to Lakshadweep in April.

The Goa-based carrier, which will have a fleet of 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft, has raised $25 million and plans to connect 50 cities in 5 years, its managing director and CEO Manoj Chacko said on Tuesday.

The final answer key for TANCET 2024 will be published on March 18: Anna University is set to unveil the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024, today, March 18. As soon as it is published, students can access the final answer key on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition will be launched on March 18: The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, along with the Honor Magic 6 RSR version and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16, will be launched today, March 18, in China. The company revealed the design of the upcoming handset and revealed its color options. Additionally, some specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition have been leaked to potential buyers. According to the latest information, the brand new device is expected to be released on March 18.

Bill Gates will speak at S&P Global's CERAWeek in Houston, March 18-22: CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 is scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Hilton AmericasHouston. For further details and delegate registration, please visit www.ceraweek.com.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is expected to debut on March 18: The upcoming debut of the Audi Q6 e-tron is generating considerable excitement, indicating that the German automaker has meticulously crafted an electric SUV poised to excel on multiple fronts. Audi has officially announced that the global unveiling of the Q6 e-tron is scheduled for March 18, 2024. Developed in partnership with Porsche and built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, this electric SUV will represent the eighth electric vehicle launched by Audi . on the international market.

Published: Mar 18, 2024, 06:31 IST

