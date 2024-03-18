Biden jokes about Trump's mental illness at traditional dinner in Washington | US Election News 2024





The searches against his Republican rival come as the US president deflects criticism that his memory is fuzzy and he appears confused.

US President Joe Biden joked about former President Donald Trump's mental health during a speech at the Gridiron Club dinner, a Washington tradition that began in the 1880s.

A candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other one is me, Biden said Saturday before more than 650 guests, including Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whose activities in the United States could be banned by Biden. .

Don't tell him, he thinks he's running against Barack Obama, that's what he said, said Biden, 81, who also joked that he stays up well past hour to sleep.

Trump's campaign did not respond, although the 77-year-old Republican leader also questioned Biden's mental capacity to be president. The Democratic leader dismissed persistent criticism that his memory is fuzzy and he appears confused.

It was Biden's first time attending the traditional dinner during his presidency, and it comes as the 2024 election looms and the November rematch between Biden and Trump intensifies.

Biden's appearance at the dinner, in which politicians and journalists exchange humorous barbs in a formal white-tie affair, was the first time a president attended in person since Trump himself arrived in 2018 .

Biden reinforced the importance of the press, which he said is not the enemy of the people, contrary to Trump's previous remarks about the news media.

He also spoke about the war in Ukraine with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who was present at Saturday's dinner. We will not bow down, they [Ukrainians] I will not bow down and I will not bow down, Biden said.

After his speech, Biden took to the floor and took selfies with reporters and called a guest's mother.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, representing the Democratic Party at the event, also spoke, as well as Utah Governor Spencer Cox, representing the Republican Party.

Cox, 48, joked that he was announcing his candidacy for president in 2052, when I will be even younger than President Biden and President Trump.

