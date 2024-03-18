



Home page Policy Of : Karsten Hinzmann Press Divide Criticism of Germany's hesitations on the Taurus question is increasing. Uncredited/South Korea Ministry of Defense/AP/dpa First the Foreign Minister, now the Defense Minister: the British government is urging the federal government to finally deliver cruise missiles to Ukraine. London Sharp, concentrated shooting now returns Britain in the crosshairs: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). His categorical no to the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is already arousing the anger of the national opposition. Not only has UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoken out, but his cabinet colleague and Defense Minister Grant Shapps is now following up. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron had already shown himself open to a plan similar to this. Baguette It would have worked: Germany would have sent Taurus missiles to Britain and would have allowed Britain to deliver more of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine. Via Sunday hours Olaf Scholz is now receiving a helping hand from Defense Minister Grant Shapps: I want to help Germany deliver the Taurus to Ukraine, as he says. THE Ukrainian Pravda realized this and spread the message in his own country. Zelensky complains and Shapps spreads the information Apparently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had complained to the British delegation about pressuring Scholz on the Taurus missile issue, but received a categorical refusal, as Shapps said. TRUE blocked. After the start of the war, Britain delivered weapons to Ukraine earlier than other countries. London's support also has historical reasons and is useful on a national level, like this. daily news shortly after the outbreak of Ukrainian War had reported. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson clearly justified his repeated promise: no matter how long it takes, the UK will stand by Ukraine. The British government gave the final impetus to the contentious international debate over tank deliveries when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced 14 main battle tanks of the type Challenger II deliver. A figure now largely exceeded by German deliveries, but Great Britain very early took the political lead. THE daily news This political and military offensive suggests a deep understanding on the part of the British towards a country threatened with total subjugation: supporting Ukraine, including by arms, arouses virtually no controversy in the United Kingdom. It is about Ukraine's struggle for freedom, just like the British's struggle against Nazi Germany. Zelensky warns Scholz against Putin: weapons will hardly help you Defense Secretary Shapps commented, according to the Ukrainian Pravda also the heated discussions between German generals about the possible delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and believe that the Russian side deliberately leaked this conversation in order to embarrass the Germans and force them to give up their Refuse Ukraine Taurus missiles. The Ukrainian president has also long tried to increase pressure on the chancellor, as he said in the ARD made Caren Miosga understand. Scholz says that Russia “We will move closer to Germany if Ukraine does not resist,” Zelensky says. This is a risk for Germany and other European countries. An escalation between Russia and the EU or NATO would have serious consequences. In any case, this would mean the start of World War III, the Ukrainian president said: Weapons will then be of little use to you. Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine See the photo series He therefore expects Germany to play a pioneering role compared to other European countries in terms of military support for Ukraine. Scholz is a leader here: that is why his steps are those of a leader, Zelenskyj said. I want him to be a close friend of Ukraine. If the British had already attacked the German chancellor over the delivery of the Taurus, they had decided after that Abhr embarrassment even more drastic, like that Editorial Network Germany summary. British outraged by wiretapping scandal: Germans seen as unreliable partners Under the headline “Germans reveal secret of British military operations in Ukraine”, we can read Times: Highly sensitive details of British operations on the ground in Ukraine and the transport of weapons to the front have been leaked in an encrypted video call involving the German military. Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also took a shot at Scholz Militrs: We know that Russian intelligence is quite well infiltrated, this just shows that the Germans are neither safe nor reliable. (priest)

