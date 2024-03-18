Public criticism of SIC membership decision will impact Imran more than anyone: Hamid Raza





ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Sunday said escalating criticism in the media by PTI leaders over the party's decision to join the SIC would make Imran Khan suffer more than anyone else.

Speaking out against the decision to join the SIC would benefit the current government more and I would under no circumstances want to discuss internal affairs in public, said SIC leader Hamid Raza in an interview with a TV channel private.

He added that this behavior would undermine party discipline and simply divert attention from Imran Khan's cases, he said, adding that he was yet to meet the jailed PTI founder as his name was not had not been authorized by the prison authorities for a meeting.

The SIC chairman claimed that PTI's decision to join the SIC was to bring them under one umbrella and was conveyed to him through top party leaders Advocate Gohar Khan and Omar Ayub Khan.

The aim of joining the SIC was to bring PTI candidates under one roof so that other parties' plans to put pressure on the candidates did not succeed, he said, adding that the aim was was achieved because their votes for most elections to Parliament were assured.

Raza confirmed that Imran had taken the decision to join the SIC, adding that the decision was conveyed to him through PTI leaders such as President Gohar Khan, General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan and spokesperson Raoof Hassan.

Regarding Ali Zafar's criticism of the decision, Raza said it was possible that Zafar was not part of the team that met Imran when the decision was finalized since three different teams met Imran.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza was of the view that the decision of PTI-backed independent candidates to join his party was taken by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asked whether the PTI potentially wants its candidates back, Raza replied: I have no problem.

Our rules [with the PTI] was temporary, the SIC chief said, adding that this was done to secure PTI candidates.

Walid Iqbal joins chorus of criticism against decision to join SIC

Meanwhile, former PTI senator Walid Iqbal joined other party leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat, in criticizing the decision to join the Sunni Ittehad Council in a bid to secure reserved seats.

Speaking to a private television, he said it would have been wiser to join a party that had submitted a list of reserved seats, adding that it would have reduced PTI's legal and constitutional challenges.

Regarding the upcoming Senate polls, he said: “Well, I'm not a crystal ball but I have seen some surprises in the Senate. [elections] Before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/03/18/public-criticism-of-sic-joining-decision-to-impact-imran-more-than-anyone-hamid-raza/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos