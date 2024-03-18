Narendra Modi's chest is hollow: Rahul Gandhi kicks off India's Lok Sabha bloc rally in Mumbai





Launching the INDIA bloc's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park, Congress Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 and called him a “hollow man”. Gandhi also brought up the electoral bond system, saying Modi was using this method of financing to extort companies. “Modi is just a mask, just like a Bollywood actor. He takes orders like jumping into the sea or flying a seaplane. He doesn't have a 56-inch chest, it's hollow,” Gandhi said during the gathering. after completing his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. The rally was attended by all members of the INDIA bloc, except Akhilesh Yadav, who could not participate due to viral fever. “Today, Narendra Modi has a monopoly on corruption. He implemented the election bond system. This system works like a hafta vasooli which is seen at the local level. Election bonds work exactly like that, but at the local level. national,” declares Congress. chief. The Gandhi descendant also claimed that Prime Minister Modi was afraid of him. “Modiji is afraid of me because I have seen the system from inside. I have been there for years. No one can hide me or remove me. Modi can be removed,” Rahul Gandhi said while talking about the ” Shakthi” (power) which rules the country. “No one can escape this Shakthi.” Earlier, on arrival at the venue, Gandhi paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackray and paid homage to him. The last Congress rally there was addressed by Sonia Gandhi in 2003. Read also | Electoral Bond Data 2nd List: BJP got Rs 6,986cr, Santiago Matrin's Future Gamings top donor for DMK

