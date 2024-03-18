Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News





Vijayawada: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched for a dual engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called Modi the savior of Andhra Pradesh. The three leaders took to a single stage almost after a decade at the Prajagalam meeting at Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The first meeting which marked the reunion of three friends witnessed an ocean of humanity. People from the combined districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam participated in the meeting.

Pawan Kalyan was the first to speak among the three leaders. Pawan started his speech by praising Modi. He said the people of AP are waiting for Modi to come to their rescue. Recalling the 2014 alliance, he said that in 2014, the alliance was formed with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati and it was a great success. This time the alliance was formed with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijyawada and it will also become a big success in bringing back the NDA government not only at the center but also in the state. Lashing out at the YSRC government, Pawan said a 10,000-crore GST evasion in liquor sales and a 40,000-crore scam had taken place in sand selling. YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thinks he can do anything with his financial power, but the people will revolt against his corruption, for turning AP into the ganja capital of India. Invoking the Ramayana and Mahabharatha, Pawan said Ravana felt he could not be defeated but was killed in the hands of Rama. Similarly, Modis Panchajanyam will end the rule of demons in AP.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this is the meeting which will end the destructive rule in the state. Three parties came together to reflect the aspirations of the people. We may have different flags, but our agenda is the same: save democracy in AP, he said.

Naidu was all praise for Modi and said the Prime Minister was transforming India into Viswaguru. Modi stands for both welfare and development. The programs like make in India, Skill India, startup India, Bharatmala, gati shakti, digital India and with various other reforms, it has changed the face of India with development.

The Covid-19 crisis was handled effectively by the Prime Minister who provided vaccines to over 100 countries, Naidu said. He said AP should also grow on the lines of Vikasit Bharat by taking advantage of various opportunities. He said 11 central institutions were established in AP during the NDA rule between 2014 and 2019. Amaravati was designed and work was started. Polavaram was 79 per cent completed, but now everything is destroyed under the YSRC regime, Naidu claimed.

Naidu said Jagan's own sister is appealing people not to vote for her brother. No one in the state is happy with the YSRCP rule. Farmers, youth and backward classes have been misled. Financial mismanagement and corruption have reached their peak. Government buildings and future liquor revenues have been mortgaged and the situation cannot be worse than this, Naidu said and asked Modi to help him in the fight against the oppressive and destructive government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/vijayawada/pm-modi-alleges-congress-and-jagan-are-alike-in-use-and-throw-policy/articleshow/108571076.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos