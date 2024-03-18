Politics
Will it take Boris Johnson to save the Conservatives in this year's general election?
British political history tends to draw parallels along partisan lines.
So when the Conservative Party looks for lessons, it tends to cite the past experiences of the Australian Liberal-National coalition or the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.
It is the same with the Labor Party and equivalent centre-left parties in Westminster parliamentary systems elsewhere in the world. In fact, when Labor campaign manager Morgan McSweeney wants to delve deeper into the dangers of complacency in the upcoming general election, he has an obvious example from the Australian Labor Party and its past failures to convert poll results into power .
After the events of the past week saw a significant further erosion of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's grip on power, there is a historical example from one of Australia's Labor Party heroes that could prove instructive for Conservatives and shape British politics this year.
The late Bob Hawke, who was the greatest political figure Australia has seen in living memory, became prime minister in 1983 following a brutal turn of events that upended a general election within weeks. Could it be that somewhere, hidden just outside London, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is studying the model particularly carefully? Here's how it would work.
The man who was supposed to stand as the Australian Labor Party's prime ministerial candidate in 1983 was Opposition Leader Bill Hayden. But a by-election went badly for his party in late 1982, and Mr Hawke threw himself at his rival. On the day of Mr Hayden's resignation, then-Liberal Party Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser called a general election. He hoped to capitalize on a parallel Labor leadership election.
Instead, Mr Hawke was installed by acclamation of Labor MPs, and the general election became a two-horse race which Mr Hawke won handily.
Bob Hawke was a famous figure in Australian politics. Its British equivalent is not obvious, but Boris Johnson comes close
Mr Sunak said this week he would not hold a general election on May 2, while local elections will take place nationally. These votes should sweep like a tsunami against the conservatives. This is why it is a key date during the year.
Mr Sunak's party has already suffered historic setbacks in individual by-elections, such as losing 28.5 per cent in the recent Wellingborough vote. This result rivals the 1994 defeat under then Conservative Prime Minister John Major, which paved the way for his devastating elimination in 1997.
However, Mr Sunak only has a few months, perhaps even a few weeks, not the three years Mr Major had.
As audacious as Mr Hawkes' power play was in 1983, it would be an earthquake for the Conservative Party to change leaders now. And that might not work either. After all, Mr Hawke only had to win as Opposition Leader. Moreover, whoever replaces Mr Sunak would have to lead the government envelope of a political movement, feudally divided, towards a dramatic renaissance.
Yet listen to the words of Justine Greening, a former conservative centrist minister who was spat out by the party's civil war years ago.
Asked on Friday evening about reports of an attempt to replace Mr Sunak, she was lucid. We have the impression that [with] According to the polls, as they are, this is becoming unsustainable, she told the BBC. You can't just end up in the teens or under 20s. If MPs start to sidestep a particular alternative, things may move forward quite quickly.
So if there is rapid change, how could it actually happen?
The particular scenario proposed to Ms Greening was that a member of Mr Sunak's cabinet could take over. This would involve a visit to Downing Street by what are known in British politics as the men in gray suits. These high-ranking sages would stand before the Prime Minister to make him inevitably recognize that the game was over.
Many parliamentarians could accomplish this task.
Strong figure James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister, has become the 62nd Conservative MP to announce he will not stand in the next election. To return to the reference to Mr. Major's fate, that figure somehow corresponds to the more than 70 people who resigned in 1997. Many are jumping before thinking they will be forced out by voters. They are therefore free to take their destiny into their own hands.
It is therefore possible to foresee a rapid dismemberment which would result in the defenestration of Mr Sunak before he rallies any rearguard action. Penny Mordaunt, the head of parliamentary affairs, is in the consensus alternative candidate this week.
The key to change at this stage is that it must happen without the lengthy internal party procedure; Mr Hawke stood up because his Labor Party failed to implement its own voting process. With the poll numbers so bad and the electorate's reckoning closing in, it's possible the Conservatives will struggle to reach the trigger point until the last moment.
Mr Hawke was a famous figure in Australian politics. Its British equivalent is not obvious, but Mr Johnson comes close.
Unlike Mr Hawke in 1983, Mr Johnson has already won impossible elections. If the party cheered the once-disgraced former leader in an act of desperation, his resignation from Westminster could be reversed. As he considers leaving office, the herd may change.
An election could open up a seat for him like that in his first constituency, Henley, which is becoming vacant. Number 10's awkward backsliding would not be a problem in an election. Mr. Johnson’s challenge to the system in the 2019 vote worked with voters. It was the Covid-19 pandemic that surprised him and forced him to resign.
With the situation so volatile within the Conservative Party, perhaps even Boris can return to the top.
Published: March 18, 2024, 7:00 a.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/18/will-it-take-boris-johnson-to-save-the-tories-in-this-years-general-election/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will it take Boris Johnson to save the Conservatives in this year's general election?
- Bollywood celebrity Alia Bhatt stars in Gucci Eyewear's latest campaign
- Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 3rd ODI
- More than 8,000 households will benefit from warmer housing
- Apple reportedly in talks with Google to integrate Geminis AI service into iPhone
- Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News
- UK house prices rise 1.5%, biggest increase in 10 months | house price
- Pooja Hegde keeps busy in Bollywood
- Google's new instream/outstream standard could spell disaster for some online video platforms
- San Patricios deserted the U.S. Army to fight for Mexico. Their legacy lives on
- Entertainment News Today Bollywood News Live Updates Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Alia Bhatt Aamir Khan Bastar Priyanka Chopra Madhubala
- No. 14 Eagles face No. 3 Beavers in the first round