British political history tends to draw parallels along partisan lines.

So when the Conservative Party looks for lessons, it tends to cite the past experiences of the Australian Liberal-National coalition or the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.

It is the same with the Labor Party and equivalent centre-left parties in Westminster parliamentary systems elsewhere in the world. In fact, when Labor campaign manager Morgan McSweeney wants to delve deeper into the dangers of complacency in the upcoming general election, he has an obvious example from the Australian Labor Party and its past failures to convert poll results into power .

After the events of the past week saw a significant further erosion of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's grip on power, there is a historical example from one of Australia's Labor Party heroes that could prove instructive for Conservatives and shape British politics this year.

The late Bob Hawke, who was the greatest political figure Australia has seen in living memory, became prime minister in 1983 following a brutal turn of events that upended a general election within weeks. Could it be that somewhere, hidden just outside London, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is studying the model particularly carefully? Here's how it would work.

The man who was supposed to stand as the Australian Labor Party's prime ministerial candidate in 1983 was Opposition Leader Bill Hayden. But a by-election went badly for his party in late 1982, and Mr Hawke threw himself at his rival. On the day of Mr Hayden's resignation, then-Liberal Party Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser called a general election. He hoped to capitalize on a parallel Labor leadership election.

Instead, Mr Hawke was installed by acclamation of Labor MPs, and the general election became a two-horse race which Mr Hawke won handily.

Bob Hawke, then Australian Prime Minister, and his wife Hazel welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to Canberra in March 1983. Getty Images

Bob Hawke was a famous figure in Australian politics. Its British equivalent is not obvious, but Boris Johnson comes close

Mr Sunak said this week he would not hold a general election on May 2, while local elections will take place nationally. These votes should sweep like a tsunami against the conservatives. This is why it is a key date during the year.

Mr Sunak's party has already suffered historic setbacks in individual by-elections, such as losing 28.5 per cent in the recent Wellingborough vote. This result rivals the 1994 defeat under then Conservative Prime Minister John Major, which paved the way for his devastating elimination in 1997.

However, Mr Sunak only has a few months, perhaps even a few weeks, not the three years Mr Major had.

As audacious as Mr Hawkes' power play was in 1983, it would be an earthquake for the Conservative Party to change leaders now. And that might not work either. After all, Mr Hawke only had to win as Opposition Leader. Moreover, whoever replaces Mr Sunak would have to lead the government envelope of a political movement, feudally divided, towards a dramatic renaissance.

Yet listen to the words of Justine Greening, a former conservative centrist minister who was spat out by the party's civil war years ago.

Asked on Friday evening about reports of an attempt to replace Mr Sunak, she was lucid. We have the impression that [with] According to the polls, as they are, this is becoming unsustainable, she told the BBC. You can't just end up in the teens or under 20s. If MPs start to sidestep a particular alternative, things may move forward quite quickly.

So if there is rapid change, how could it actually happen?

The particular scenario proposed to Ms Greening was that a member of Mr Sunak's cabinet could take over. This would involve a visit to Downing Street by what are known in British politics as the men in gray suits. These high-ranking sages would stand before the Prime Minister to make him inevitably recognize that the game was over.

Many parliamentarians could accomplish this task.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with Sea Cadets during a tour of BAE Systems at Barrow-in-Furness. Pennsylvania

Strong figure James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister, has become the 62nd Conservative MP to announce he will not stand in the next election. To return to the reference to Mr. Major's fate, that figure somehow corresponds to the more than 70 people who resigned in 1997. Many are jumping before thinking they will be forced out by voters. They are therefore free to take their destiny into their own hands.

It is therefore possible to foresee a rapid dismemberment which would result in the defenestration of Mr Sunak before he rallies any rearguard action. Penny Mordaunt, the head of parliamentary affairs, is in the consensus alternative candidate this week.

The key to change at this stage is that it must happen without the lengthy internal party procedure; Mr Hawke stood up because his Labor Party failed to implement its own voting process. With the poll numbers so bad and the electorate's reckoning closing in, it's possible the Conservatives will struggle to reach the trigger point until the last moment.

Mr Hawke was a famous figure in Australian politics. Its British equivalent is not obvious, but Mr Johnson comes close.

Unlike Mr Hawke in 1983, Mr Johnson has already won impossible elections. If the party cheered the once-disgraced former leader in an act of desperation, his resignation from Westminster could be reversed. As he considers leaving office, the herd may change.

An election could open up a seat for him like that in his first constituency, Henley, which is becoming vacant. Number 10's awkward backsliding would not be a problem in an election. Mr. Johnson’s challenge to the system in the 2019 vote worked with voters. It was the Covid-19 pandemic that surprised him and forced him to resign.

With the situation so volatile within the Conservative Party, perhaps even Boris can return to the top.

Published: March 18, 2024, 7:00 a.m.