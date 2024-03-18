Houthi actions harm regional populations and hopes for prosperity in the Red Sea





Over the past three months, Houthi militants have recklessly bombed civilian cargo ships in the Red Sea, killing civilian sailors and threatening global trade and the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the region. In response, a coalition of countries, including the United States and its partners, acted decisively to launch Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect the world's shipping lanes from disruption. Although the Houthis have so far been unable to cause the level of large-scale global economic disruption that they desire, the disruption of shipping lanes has a far greater impact on the people and countries that depend on maritime transport on the Red Sea. For example, these attacks are causing delays in the delivery of urgently needed food items, particularly in Yemen. A country on the brink of famine, Yemen relies on imports for more than 90 percent of its food needs. However, the Houthis attacked the MV Sea Champion, a ship that was carrying supplies to the Yemeni people. Similarly, in Sudan, it is becoming increasingly expensive and more difficult to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to the Sudanese population. The national director of the International Rescue Committee described how shipments that took one or two weeks at most now take months to reach us. Some reports also indicate that some transportation costs have become eight times higher than before, as companies have been forced to shift away from maritime transport to the more expensive and more limited air transport. In a country where poverty is widespread and hunger is endemic, this means lives have likely been lost. These attacks are causing delays in the delivery of urgently needed food. The Houthi attacks have upended regional economies, with transits through the Suez Canal falling by 40 percent. This harms countries in the region that are working hard to ensure a better future for their populations. For Egypt, revenues from the Suez Canal Authority have declined by almost 50 percent, representing a loss of more than $500 million in crucial foreign exchange earnings and making it difficult for the Egyptian people to import goods and for businesses to fulfill their financial obligations. For Jordan, traffic passing through the port of Aqaba, the country's only port, is down around 25 percent. This loss of income means Jordanians and Egyptians are less able to import the medicine, food and goods needed to maintain their livelihoods and fuel their economies. The Houthis' actions are not only harming the people of the region today, they are also deterring the investments needed to make the Red Sea region a prosperous economic hub in the future. For example, in Saudi Arabia, the port of Jeddah is facing significant challenges due to disruptions to maritime traffic. This comes at a time when there is every reason for port traffic in the region to increase. Today, companies are forced to turn to slower land transport, while uncertainty looms over the long term. The last thing the region needs is this additional economic challenge. This is one of the reasons why we call on the Houthis to stop their irresponsible attacks in the Red Sea. Working closely with our allies and partners around the world and in the region, we will continue to take action, including degrading the Houthis' financial networks and disrupting their ability to carry out attacks to hold them accountable. Published: March 18, 2024, 7:14 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/18/houthi-actions-are-hurting-the-people-of-the-region-and-hopes-for-red-sea-prosperity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos