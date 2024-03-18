PTI continues to “repent” of its alliance with the seatless SIC – Pakistan





KARACHI: The coalition of convenience between the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) remains tense due to contradictory statements by the leaders of the two parties.

As more PTI leaders, in retrospect, term the alliance a mistake, the SIC chief warned that such statements would harm Imran Khan's party.

Now, PTI leader Walid Iqbal has also joined Sher Afzal Marwat in criticizing the decision to join the SIC in a bid to get reserved seats.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Mr Iqbal said it would have been wiser to join a party which had submitted its list of candidates for reserved seats.

This would have reduced the PTI's legal and constitutional challenges, he added.

As the party ranks grapple with confusion, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the miscommunication was due to the failure of PTI leaders to meet Mr Khan in the prison. Adiala.

Walid says any other party would have been a wiser choice; Hamid says recriminations will hurt Imran more than anyone

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, he said there was absolute clarity in the thinking of the PTI founders regarding the party's policies.

We took these complaints to the courts, which ordered [to allow PTI leaders to meet Imran]but the prison administration does not respect these orders, he said.

I am not one to favor conspiracy theories, he said, adding that the restrictions placed on party leaders in their meetings with Mr Khan created a vacuum which was exploited to sow confusion.

Hamid warns against criticism

Meanwhile, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza warned PTI leaders that their criticism of the alliance would make Imran Khan suffer more than anyone else.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Mr Raza said publicly censuring the PTI-SIC alliance would benefit the current government.

Party discipline will also be compromised and our attention will be diverted from Imran Khan's cases, he said.

Mr. Raza added that PTI's decision to join the SIC was taken by the former Prime Minister and conveyed to him through top party leaders including Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub Khan and Raoof Hasan.

The aim of joining the SIC was to bring PTI candidates under one roof, so that other parties' plans to put pressure on the candidates would not succeed, he said, adding that the goal was achieved as their votes in most parliamentary elections remained secure.

Regarding Ali Zafar's criticism of the decision, Mr Raza said it was possible that he was not present in the meeting with Mr Khan Imran when the decision was finalized as three different teams had met Imran.

When asked if the PTI potentially wanted to get its candidates back, Raza said: I have no problem.

Our rules [with the PTI] was temporary, added the head of the SIC.

PTI has lost its identity

Taking advantage of the confusion within the PTI, its opponents also intervened, with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif saying the party had lost its identity.

Today, we do not know whether it is PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council or Majlis Wahadat-i-Muslimeen, he said while speaking to the media. They are still looking for the name of their party.

The PML-N leader stressed that no one knew under what name the party was registered and who was in charge.

Published in Dawn, March 18, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1822158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos