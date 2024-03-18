What you need to know about Narendra Modi and India's upcoming electionsExBulletin



Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images

MUMBAI, India World's largest democratic poll begins April 19, says Election Commission of India announcement during the weekend. It will involve more than a million polling booths, 15 million polling staff and decide the future of 1.4 billion Indians.

As in the last elections in 2019, this year's elections will be held in seven phases over more than six weeks. The results will be known on June 4.

At the center of this election is Narendra Modi, the wildly popular Indian Prime Minister. During his two terms since 2014, human rights groups and Modi's liberal critics say the prime minister and his party have eroded India's secular democratic foundations. Some of Modi prominent critics And political opponents were detained.

A few lawyers and former judges say A case analysis The takeover by India's vast judiciary and the decisions it makes suggest a cowed and timid judiciary that bows to the influence of the prime minister's allies. Rights groups such as Amnesty International And Hindutva Watch have also documented incitement, communal attacks and even state-sanctioned violence against minorities, particularly against India's 200 million Muslims.

But criticism that India is sliding into authoritarianism doesn't seem to make a difference. A recent Pew Research survey provides clues as to why: 85% of Indians believe findthink that a military regime or an authoritarian leader would be good for their country.

This time, Modi has charge workers of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by winning 400 of the 545 parliamentary seats.

As workers and leaders hit the road, here are three things to know.

Modi thinks he will run for a third term



Modi certainly thinks he will win. Earlier this month, he even called an all-hands meeting with his ministers to discuss the government's priorities in the 100 days following the elections.

But his last two terms have been mixed.

The Modi government has splurged on infrastructure projects such as roads and airports, distributed free grain to hundreds of millions of people and initiated cash transfers to low-income groups. But its decision to remove high-value currencies from circulation in 2016 and impose nationwide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021 also hurt the economy. As the country recovered, an Oxfam report find the rich got even richer while the bottom half of the population owned only 3% of the country's wealth.

Over all these years, analysts say the BJP's strategic use of Hindu nationalism and Modi's cult of personality helped it weather the worst of crises.

The BJP is the Indian leader richest party, according to a recent report from the Association for Democratic Reforms, an independent election watchdog. And during the decade of Modi's rule, observers say, the party has also seen a growing number of dedicated cadres and an increasingly flexible media, often due to fears of government crackdown.

Across India, photos of Modi are ubiquitous, from daily advertisements in newspapers and television channels about government programs to cardboard cutout images of him that citizens can use as selfie props. Several of his faithful ministers on X, formerly Twitter, identify them as “Modi's family“The party also took advantage of India's presidency of the G20 to not Modi as “Vishwaguru” or “teacher of the world”.

Meanwhile, India's opposition parties are in trouble. A coalition formed last year of 40 opposition parties has fractured. The president of India's main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, is a seasoned politician but lacks Modi's mass appeal. The opposition does not have a satisfactory answer to the question many observers are asking: “If not Modi, then who?”

Will the elections be free and fair?



The integrity and results of India's electoral process are widely respected by international observers. But upstream, parties often engage in practices that violate electoral codes.

In its press conference on Saturday, the Election Commission said that elections in India have four main challenges: violence, misinformation, violations of good conduct (such as personal insults towards political opponents) and corruption. Over the past five years, it has seized more than $400 million in illicit cash during elections in 11 states.

Opposition parties have also questioned the Election Commission of India's own conduct. They claim that the election body did not sanction the BJP despite evidence of electoral law violations by the party. The commission denied accusations of bias.

Furthermore, just a few days before the elections were announced, Modi appointed two former bureaucrats at the three-headed electoral commission. One of the leaders of India's main opposition party who was part of a panel to choose commission heads said the government rushed the selection process and “chose the candidates it wanted.”

Electoral bond scandal a new stumbling block for BJP

The BJP came to power in 2014 thanks to an anti-corruption campaign. “Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga (I will not indulge in corruption, and I will not let others),” candidate Modi had promised.

In 2018, the BJP introduced “electoral bonds” that allow individuals and businesses to donate money to political parties anonymously. Over the next five years, the party became India's largest party. the richesttaking into account more than half of $1.5 billion in total political donations raised across all parties.

Last month, the Supreme Court scrapped the plan and ordered that donor details be made public. The Indian editorial offices which spoke about it found a model: At least 21 companies, large and small, donated about $130 million, often after raids by law enforcement.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the opposition Congress party, whose own government collapsed in 2014 following a series of corruption scandals, called the system of electoral bonds the “biggest scam of independent India”.

It is too early to say whether the scandal will stop Modi's heavyweight. But analysts say a contest that was considered one-sided just a week ago has become much more competitive.