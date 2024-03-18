Pakistan: Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party questions the constitutionality of the candidacy of a former interim senator





Islamabad [Pakistan]March 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns over the eligibility of people associated with the caretaker government to contest the upcoming Senate elections, citing constitutional constraints, Dawn reported.

According to PTI-backed MP Ali Mohammad Khan, people who held positions in the caretaker structure do not have the constitutional right to contest the elections they oversaw.

He referred to Article 224(1B) of the Constitution to support his argument, saying: “Members of caretaker cabinets, including the caretaker Prime Minister and caretaker Chief Minister, and members of their immediate family will not be eligible to run in the immediately following elections. Assemblies”, quoted by Dawn.

Khan pointed out the irony of former caretaker officials vying for positions in the current government, questioning the legality of such actions. He expressed his bewilderment by remarking: “If they cannot even contest elections, how can they consider joining the cabinet of the incumbent government? Strange things are happening in Pakistan!

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari echoed these sentiments, calling the upcoming Senate elections an “election circus”. She criticized the candidature of Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Mohsin Naqvi, suggesting disregard for constitutional provisions. Mazari highlighted the case of Aimal Wali having changed his domicile to qualify for the Senate candidacy and recalled the resignation of caretaker minister Sarfraz Bugti ahead of the elections.

However, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disputed the PTI's claims, saying Article 224(1B) does not prevent caretaker officials from contesting the Senate elections. Tarar clarified that the article specifically prohibits them from participating in the first legislative elections following their interim mandate.

To illustrate his point, Tarar cited the example of PTI leader Ali Zafar, who successfully ran for Senate after serving as caretaker justice minister in 2018. In fact, the PTI leader misinterpreted the Article 224 because his assertion has no connection with the said article. article,” added the minister.

