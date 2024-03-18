President Jokowi will inaugurate the duplication of Kapuas 1 Bridge in Pontianak





The following article was translated using Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in President Jokowi to inaugurate duplication of Kapuas 1 Bridge in Pontianak. COMPASS/EMANUEL EDI SAPUTRA President Joko Widodo visited West Kalimantan on Tuesday (11/29/2022). PONTIANAK, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo is expected to visit West Kalimantan, Wednesday to Thursday (20-21/3/2024). During the visit, the President will inaugurate a number of projects, including the duplication of the Kapuas 1 Bridge in Pontianak Town and the Singkawang Town Airport. Jokowi would also visit markets and hospitals.

Acting (Acting) Governor of West Kalimantan Harisson, after a meeting with a number of parties regarding the planned presidential visit, Monday (18/3/2024), said that the President was expected to visit West Kalimantan on Wednesday and Thursday midweek. During his subsequent visit, the President will directly visit Singkawang Town to inaugurate the Singkawang Town Airport. After that, the president observed the development of an alumina smelter in Mempawah Regency. The president is also expected to visit a market in Mempawah regency. Then, he will inaugurate a regional road infrastructure program in Mempawah regency. “Then the president returned to the town of Pontianak to spend the night,” Harisson said. The next day (Thursday), the President will visit Pontianak Municipal Hospital and inaugurate the duplication of Kapuas 1 Bridge, Pontianak City. Later in the afternoon, the President will travel to Sekadau Regency to visit a hospital and a market. Only after that will he return to the city of Pontianak and then to Jakarta. “This is a temporary schedule, it could still change,” he said. However, preparations have been made so far. On Monday morning, the acting governor of West Kalimantan held a meeting with other regional policy officials. Later in the afternoon, a deployment ceremony was held at the headquarters of Military Regional Command XII/Tanjungpura for security purposes. COMPASS/EMANUEL EDI SAPUTRA Traffic jams occurred in East Pontianak District towards the center of Pontianak City, West Kalimantan, Monday (18/3/2024). Regarding the President's visit plan, Acting Mayor of Pontianak Ani Sofian said that the hospital the President will visit on Thursday morning is the Sultan Syarif Mohamad Alkadrie Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Pontianak City. During his visit, the President will inspect hospital services and the National Health Insurance Fund (BPJS) at Sultan Syarif Mohamad Alkadrie RSUD. After examining the Sultan Syarif Mohamad Alkadrie Hospital, the President then inaugurated the duplication of the Kapuas 1 Bridge, estimated at around 09:00. When asked if the Kapuas 1 Bridge duplication would be used immediately after its inauguration, Ani said the Pontianak City Government would discuss it on Wednesday. The duplication of the Kapuas 1 Bridge is eagerly awaited by the residents of Pontianak City. Indeed, the bridge should alleviate the traffic jams that often occur during rush hours. The Kapuas 1 Bridge duplication in Pontianak, which is approximately 430 meters long and 9 meters wide, spans the Kapuas River. The government believes that the presence of the duplication of the Kapuas 1 bridge could improve traffic flow. Also read: Severe traffic jams on the Kapuas 1 Pontianak bridge every morning and evening Kapuas 1 Bridge Duplication connects Pontianak Utara District and Pontianak Timur District to the center of Pontianak City. The position of the Kapuas 1 Bridge duplication is next to the Kapuas 1 Bridge. COMPASS/EMANUEL EDI SAPUTRA Traffic jam on Kapuas 1 Bridge in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan, Thursday (9/21/2023). According to Compass, even though the construction has been completed, the duplication of the Kapuas 1 bridge has not yet been crossed as it awaits inauguration by the President. On Monday morning, traffic jams were still visible in the direction of Pontianak North District and Pontianak East District when crossing the Kapuas 1 Bridge towards the center of Pontianak City. Also Read: Kapuas 1 Bridge Duplication Ready for Trial If you use other alternative routes, such as ferries and motorboats crossing the Kapuas River during peak hours, queues can also be long. As for another alternative, crossing the Kapuas 2 bridge is considered too far, approximately 2 kilometers from the Kapuas 1 bridge.

