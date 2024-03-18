British governments have long suppressed protests, but demonstrations continue

The immense wave of demonstrations since October 2023 in support of the Palestinians and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has shaken the government. It's not just the hundreds of thousands of people who peacefully marched week after week in central London, but also a whole series of demonstrations across Britain.

Former Labor MP Lord Walney, appointed Lords by Boris Johnson, was supposed to produce a report on political violence in 2021. It was never published, but Walney recently demanded restrictions and bans on protests with which he did not I didn't agree. Conservative counter-extremism tsar Robin Simcox has also called for bans. He was nominated by Priti Patel and was once a cheerleader for Donald Trump.

Finally, Michael Gove has taken it upon himself to compile a small list of organizations that he considers extremist. The list includes a few extremist, but also tiny, fascist groups and several Muslim organizations, as Gove, in response to Palestinian protests, is determined to promote Islamophobia.

The government's reaction to a protest it can barely understand and certainly does not agree with, and attempts to ban and restrict it, are not new.

One of the six laws passed in December 1819 after Peterloo was the Seditious Meetings Act.

Under the law, any meetings of more than 50 people were not permitted. This included any meeting: for the purpose of deliberating on any public grievance, or on any question or thing relating to any trade, manufacture, business or profession, or on any question relating to Church or State.

The only exception was meetings called by an authorized official. Additionally, a meeting of people in a specific area could be convened provided permission was given by a justice of the peace. Of course, he required six days' notice. At such meetings no banners, flags or emblems of any kind were permitted.

Although the Act was repealed in 1824, a related limit of no more than 49 delegates to any representative meeting remained in force during the Chartist period until 1848.

It took many years of political organizing by unions, Chartists and others to get rid of these restrictions.

Thirty years later, the government feared revolution in Britain during the Year of Revolutions across Europe, 1848.

The government apparatus itself was very small indeed, but the forces it could command were considerable, as were the laws it had at its disposal to deal with threats to order.

The Treason Felony Act dates from 1848, when it consolidated several earlier laws and replaced the death penalty for treason with a felony in practice at the time of transportation to Australia.

The Act was discussed in the House of Commons on the evening of 10 April 1848, the day of a huge demonstration at Kennington Common, and passed within 24 hours despite fears that a clause on open and advised speech could lead to to a penalty of treason in the event of political dissidence.

The state had reason to do so. Juries were reluctant to convict when the death penalty was involved, and during the revolutionary year of 1848 the state wanted convictions to thwart any attempts at revolution. Thus, the first two people convicted under the newly amended law were the Irish Republican Chartist John Mitchel and the black London Chartist leader William Cuffay.

A reminder that in the face of protests, the state can and will try to fight back. The determination and organization required to continue protesting means that 175 years after 1848, the state is still trying to find ways to derail protest.

Keith Flett is a socialist historian.