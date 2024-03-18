Politics
British governments have long suppressed protests, but demonstrations continue
The immense wave of demonstrations since October 2023 in support of the Palestinians and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has shaken the government. It's not just the hundreds of thousands of people who peacefully marched week after week in central London, but also a whole series of demonstrations across Britain.
Former Labor MP Lord Walney, appointed Lords by Boris Johnson, was supposed to produce a report on political violence in 2021. It was never published, but Walney recently demanded restrictions and bans on protests with which he did not I didn't agree. Conservative counter-extremism tsar Robin Simcox has also called for bans. He was nominated by Priti Patel and was once a cheerleader for Donald Trump.
Finally, Michael Gove has taken it upon himself to compile a small list of organizations that he considers extremist. The list includes a few extremist, but also tiny, fascist groups and several Muslim organizations, as Gove, in response to Palestinian protests, is determined to promote Islamophobia.
The government's reaction to a protest it can barely understand and certainly does not agree with, and attempts to ban and restrict it, are not new.
One of the six laws passed in December 1819 after Peterloo was the Seditious Meetings Act.
Under the law, any meetings of more than 50 people were not permitted. This included any meeting: for the purpose of deliberating on any public grievance, or on any question or thing relating to any trade, manufacture, business or profession, or on any question relating to Church or State.
The only exception was meetings called by an authorized official. Additionally, a meeting of people in a specific area could be convened provided permission was given by a justice of the peace. Of course, he required six days' notice. At such meetings no banners, flags or emblems of any kind were permitted.
Although the Act was repealed in 1824, a related limit of no more than 49 delegates to any representative meeting remained in force during the Chartist period until 1848.
It took many years of political organizing by unions, Chartists and others to get rid of these restrictions.
Thirty years later, the government feared revolution in Britain during the Year of Revolutions across Europe, 1848.
The government apparatus itself was very small indeed, but the forces it could command were considerable, as were the laws it had at its disposal to deal with threats to order.
The Treason Felony Act dates from 1848, when it consolidated several earlier laws and replaced the death penalty for treason with a felony in practice at the time of transportation to Australia.
The Act was discussed in the House of Commons on the evening of 10 April 1848, the day of a huge demonstration at Kennington Common, and passed within 24 hours despite fears that a clause on open and advised speech could lead to to a penalty of treason in the event of political dissidence.
The state had reason to do so. Juries were reluctant to convict when the death penalty was involved, and during the revolutionary year of 1848 the state wanted convictions to thwart any attempts at revolution. Thus, the first two people convicted under the newly amended law were the Irish Republican Chartist John Mitchel and the black London Chartist leader William Cuffay.
A reminder that in the face of protests, the state can and will try to fight back. The determination and organization required to continue protesting means that 175 years after 1848, the state is still trying to find ways to derail protest.
Keith Flett is a socialist historian.
|
Sources
2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/british-governments-have-long-history-repressing-protest-protests-continue
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British governments have long suppressed protests, but demonstrations continue
- President Jokowi will inaugurate the duplication of Kapuas 1 Bridge in Pontianak
- Nippon Steel says acquisition of US Steel will not result in layoffs or plant closures
- 2024 New Mexico State Fair Rodeo and Concert Lineup
- Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for the market this weekend – Gift Nifty, US factory production based on oil prices
- Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use Gemini AI tools on new iPhones
- Pakistan: Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party questions the constitutionality of the candidacy of a former interim senator
- What you need to know about Narendra Modi and India's upcoming electionsExBulletin
- GV Prakash is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor with Anurag Kashyap! |
- Can Djokovic still find warrior energy to take on the Sinner and Alcaraz generation? | Novak Djokovic
- 33 spring fashion finds that stopped me in my tracks
- Apple's AI ambitions could include Google and OpenAI