Support for Airlangga and preconditions for Jokowi in Golkar general chair exchange

The market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party for 2024-2029 is starting to attract public attention even though the national deliberation of the political party bearing the banyan symbol is still nine months away. Naturally, the names of President Joko Widodo and his eldest son who is now the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, would also be worthy of leading Golkar, in addition to the four internal executives.

President Joko Widodo walked accompanied by Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and potential presidential candidate of the Indonesian Coalition for Progress Prabowo Subianto while participating in the 59th anniversary celebration of the Golkar Party in the courtyard of the DPP Golkar party office, Jakarta. , Monday (06/11/2023).

One of the internal cadres expected to lead Golkar into the future is Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of the Golkar Party who also serves as coordinating minister for economic affairs. The other three are MPR President Bambang Soesatyo, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

The suggestion that Jokowi would become president-general of Golkar is beginning to be heard in internal circles. It was Ridwan Hisjam, a member of the Golkar Party Expert Council, one of the cadres who proposed that Jokowi's name be included in the market of candidates for the position of Golkar General Chairman. The background of PDI Perjuangan executives was taken into consideration.

Ridwan considers that Jokowi is no stranger to Golkar. Indeed, the former governor of Jakarta had previously headed a trade association affiliated with Golkar during the New Order era.

COMPASS President Joko Widodo briefly answered reporters' questions about the reason for wearing a yellow tie before leaving to attend the ASEAN-Japan Summit in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday (16/12/2023).

However, so far no other voices within Golkar support the idea of ​​Jokowi leading Golkar. Meanwhile, support for Airlangga's return as president continues to pour in.

On Sunday evening (17/3/2024), for example, the Musyawarah Kekeluargaan Gotong Royong (MKGR), a community organization that founded the Golkar Party, expressed its support for Airlangga to lead the party for the next five years. On Friday (15/3/2024), chairmen of the regional leadership councils (DPDs) of the Golkar Party at the provincial and municipal/district levels across Indonesia declared their support for Airlangga to return to the leadership of the party which is 60 years old. -an old party.

Regional officials consider Airlangga to have achieved notable success, having led Golkar to receive the second highest number of votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Additionally, Golkar also reportedly won in 15 of Indonesia's 38 provinces.

“Almost all leaders and members of the MKGR Expert Council appreciate the performance of Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, who managed to increase the number of votes for the Golkar Party at the national level and significantly increase the seats in the House of Representatives,” said MKGR Chairman Adies. Kadir during a press conference after the meeting of DPP Ormas MKGR with the Expert Council of Ormas MKGR/Golkar Party Elders on the night of Sunday, March 17, 2024. “

COMPASS/DIAN DEWI PURNAMASARI Musyawarah Kekeluargaan Gotong Royong (MKGR) Central Executive Committee Chairman Adies Kadier (second from right) and MKGR Advisory Board Chairman Azwir Dainy Tara (right) spoke with journalists during a press conference following a meeting between the MKGR Organization and the Advisory Council of the MKGR/Partai Golkar Elders Organization at a restaurant in Jakarta on Sunday (17/3/2024).

Airlangga's achievement is what Adies says makes Golkar alumni want Airlangga to continue his leadership in Golkar. MKGR will discuss the proposal at the national working meeting (Rakernas) of the MKGR Organizing Council in July.

Chairman of the DPP MKGR Expert Council Azwar Dainy admitted that Airlangga's achievements are quite impressive. Not only in the parliamentary elections, but Airlangga is also considered to have successfully led the duo of presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka to the top of the preliminary vote count by the General Election Commission.

“The success is mainly linked to the acquisition of seats in the DPR, which increased from 85 to 102. It was not easy in the current situation, but Airlangga's strategy was very appropriate,” he said. declared.

In accordance with AD/ART

So far, MKGR has no other names to support as chairman of the Golkar party for the next five years. Although the proposal of the names Jokowi and Gibran has emerged, MKGR remains steadfast in supporting Airlangga.

The door for outside figures to become president of Golkar has been closed. Almost all members are united in their support for Airlangga to lead Golkar again.

For MKGR, anyone wishing to run for president must adhere to the statutes and internal regulations of Golkar (AD/ART). Therefore, Adies reminds that Golkar has its own rules, including that someone who wishes to run for president must be an active member of the Golkar party for at least five years and have never been a member of any other party policy. The presidential candidate must also have undergone training and education as a Golkar cadre.

“As for the possibilities of Gibran or anyone else in Golkar, we have our rules of the game, we have our statutes and our statutes,” he said.

Therefore, Adies emphasizes that the door for outside figures to become president of Golkar is closed. Almost all members are united in supporting Airlangga to lead Golkar again.

According to Adies, Airlangga has created a hat trick. First in the 2020 regional elections, Golkar won in 60 percent of regions. The second is to win the 2024 presidential election, because the pair supported by Golkar, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is ahead of the other two candidates. The third success is the increase in Golkar votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections, so the number of Golkar seats in the DPR is expected to increase from 85 to 102. “That's three times (hat trick), what remains to be debated?” he said.