Trump's 'bloodbath' comment taken out of context (Mulvaney)





(NewsNation, The Hill) Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, says he is disappointed the media didn't add context to Trump's quote after the former president denounced some undocumented immigrants as n 'being not people and warned of a bloodbath for the country's automotive sector. industry if he is not re-elected.

“I didn’t realize it until I did some research. This is a conversation about Chinese automakers trying to use Mexico to bring cars into the United States,” Mulvaney explained during an interview Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.” He suggested that Trump's remarks specifically addressed concerns about the U.S. auto industry, a critical issue in Ohio, where the rally was being held.

However, Mulvaney admitted that Trump's choice of words may not have been optimal. “The language itself is not presidential,” he admitted, acknowledging the potential for misinterpretation.

Voter's Guide 2024: Breakdown of candidates, policies and issues

On Sunday, Senator JD Vance, Republican of Ohio, also denounced what he described as the ridiculous attack on Trump.

And now you have this ridiculous attack on Donald Trump coming out, like we were all there, we heard exactly what he said, Vance said Sunday during an interview with Fox and Friends.

Trump's remarks were made last Saturday at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who faces a tight primary against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose this week.

I don't know if you call them people, Trump said at the rally. In some cases, they are not people, in my opinion. But I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say.

The former president then claimed the United States would be in serious trouble if President Joe Biden was re-elected, as he discussed his proposed high tariffs on vehicle imports. Trump has called for a 100% tariff on cars made outside the country and argued the industry would only be protected if he was in office.

If I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country, Trump said.

Vance, who also attended the rally, sought to clarify and reinforce Trump's remarks on Sunday.

What are Donald Trump's positions on major issues for voters?

He said that if the Chinese were allowed to run the [electric vehicle] industry, which is what Biden's policies are promoting, you are going to destroy industry in this country. This is going to be a bloodbath for the auto industry. He's 100 percent right about that, Vance said.

The Ohio Republican, a staunch Trump ally, addressed media coverage of Trump's remarks and argued the comments were taken out of context.

And again, I think it shows how far the media is willing to go to cover Joe Biden. They know they can't win this election, if it's Joe Biden's record, border policy, inflation, etc., he said.

So they're just going to lie about this for the next eight months, which is why it's so important that we have real journalists, why we have X.com, why we're fighting this madness, because I think if The American people know The truth is, they will vote for Bernie Moreno, they will vote for Donald Trump and have a big election in 2024.

Elon Musk, owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, also denounced what he called legacy media lies, referring to media coverage of Trump's remarks.

The Hill has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump's most recent remarks are reminiscent of ones he has made in the past, dating back to the launch of his 2016 campaign, when he accused Mexico of sending rapists and criminals across the border to United States. Late last year, Trump claimed immigrants were poisoning the blood. of the country, drawing comparisons with Nazi leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/trumps-bloodbath-comment-context-mulvaney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos