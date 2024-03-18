PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remarks: I accept the challenge' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on shakti (power), saying every mother and daughter is a form of shakti in the country. Modi was addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Telangana's Jagtial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands while addressing the crowd in Telangana. (PTI) “The INDI alliance in its manifesto says that its fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'shakti'. I am l 'worshipper of Bharat Mata… Their manifesto is to complete 'shakti', and I accept the challenge… 'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'…,” Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The Prime Minister further explained that the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 was also called Shiv Shakti. “Can anyone talk about the destruction of 'shakti'?… We have dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'… The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti'. and those who worship 'shakti'… 'Muqabla June 4 ko ho jaaega'…” he added. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA regime by comparing it to the Hindu symbol of shakti, often associated with Maa Durga, and saying that the opposition fought against him. In Hinduism there is a term called shakti. We are fighting against this shakti. The question is: what is this shakti? The soul of the king in the EVM and in all institutions of the country, in the ED, CBI and Income Tax department, Rahul Gandhi said. Also read: Shakti Row: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a misogynist, opposition supports Congress leader Attacking the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said: Modi is a mask who works for a shakti. He’s a superficial man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest.” Angered by his comments, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya called Rahul Gandhi a “Hinduphobe and misogynist”. Amit Malviya also reminded people how another prominent leader of the INDIA bloc, Udhayanidhi Stalin, issued statements against Sanatan Dharm. After Stalin's Udhayanidhi of the DMK called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, it is now Rahul Gandhi's turn to denigrate Shakti. Maa Durga embodies the various aspects of Shakti, or power, known by different names like Sati, Parvati, Uma, Durga, Kali, Gauri, Tripura Sundari, Shivangi, Mahadevi, etc. It is considered to be the primordial power (adi shakti) of the Lord, responsible for creation, sustenance and destruction. As the creative power (Shrishti shakti) of Brahma, the sustaining power (paalan shakti) of Vishnu and the destructive force (samhaar shakti) of Lord Shiva, she is revered as the mother figure of Hindu belief. Shakti also means women empowerment, Malviya wrote on X.

