Minister of Villages and Minister of Manpower Report to President Jokowi on Election Vote Results





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Villages, Disadvantaged Area Development and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar and Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah reported to President Joko Widodo on their vote acquisition during the campaign 2024 election. Abdul Halim and Ida Fauziyah, both PKB executives, had previously asked President Jokowi for authorization to run as candidates in the legislative elections without leaving their positions as ministers. “We also report at the same time, expressing our gratitude to Mr. President who gave permission to me and Ms. Ida as PKB cadres to 'vote' yesterday and we actually requested permission through written at that time,” Abdul Halim said. during a press statement at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, on Monday. Also read: Ida Fauziyah is grateful for the number of votes she got to advance in Senayan During his meeting with President Jokowi, Mendes Abdul Halim spoke about his fellow PKB cadre, Ida Fauziyah, who managed to qualify to become a member of the DPR RI of the electoral district (Dapil) DKI Jakarta II which includes the center from Jakarta, South Jakarta and overseas. According to Abdul Halim, Ida's move to Senayan to become a member of the Legislative Assembly is an extraordinary achievement because the Jakarta II electoral district is called the “electoral district from hell”, given that many big names are running for office. are competing for votes in the region. Also read: PKB proposes that Ida Fauziyah and Hasbiallah Ilyas run in the DKI gubernatorial elections Apart from their vote acquisition in the election, Abdul Halim and Ida also reported that the PKB's vote share increased significantly nationally, thereby increasing the proportion of seats. According to him, PKB's votes came not only from the Java region, but also from DKI-I, DKI-II, NTB, and Central Sulawesi, among others. “At the same time, we want to get direction for our development and services, including a good electoral formula for Indonesia in the future,” he said. In addition to being executives, Abdul Halim and Ida Fauziyah also report on the performance of their respective ministries, including the achievements of the RPJMN towards the end of President Jokowi's administration and the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet. Also read: Minister of Villages PDTT: Danger if village leaders are not neutral in the 2024 elections Journalist: Mentari Dwi Gayati

Editor: Didik Kusbiantoro

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

