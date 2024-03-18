Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of election rallies in southern states on 2024 Lok Sabha polls





Elections 2024: PM Modi campaigns in southern states ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga on Monday and will then hold a roadshow in Coimbatore. “I will address the rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Later in the evening, I will join the roadshow in Coimbatore. Whether in Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervor for of the NDA.” PM Modi published on X. I will address the rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Later in the evening we will join the roadshow in Coimbatore. Whether in Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervor in favor of the NDA. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2024 Earlier, asserting that the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) was moving forward taking into account regional aspirations and national progress and in its third term after the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to Andhra Pradesh to vote in favor of the alliance to ensure rapid development of the state. Prime Minister Modi while addressing an election meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Boppudi village in Palnadu district in the presence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan, hit out at the Congress, accusing it of “using and throwing away people from the alliance” unlike the BJP. “The NDA alliance is moving forward, carrying both regional aspirations and national progress. The support of the BJP in this election and our partners continues to increase, the strength of the NDA is increasing, and Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have supported the rights of “People here, for a long time. In NDA, we take everyone with us, but on the other hand, there is the Congress party which has only one goal: to use and discard the people of the alliance. Today, Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same,” PM Modi had said. Asserting that the aim of the NDA is to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' and build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a dual-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would ensure rapid development of the state . Notably, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi addressed the NDA rally 'Prajagalam' for the first time along with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Palnadu district. 'Prajagalam', which translates to 'voice of the public', is the first joint public meeting of the NDA partners in Andhra in the last ten years. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. According to the EC announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13. Elections in the coastal state will be held in a single phase. A total of 96.8 million voters will be able to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

