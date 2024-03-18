What is former President Trump's position on Burgum's choice for office? Cramer explains





BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States is just months away from the party's national conventions, and last week it was announced that former President Trump had clinched the number of delegates needed to be the nominee presumed Republican. President Biden has also become the Democrats' presumptive nominee. On the Republican side, speculation continues about whether former President Trump will be chosen for a cabinet post or a vice-presidential post.

Much speculation surrounds North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as he continues to help Trump on the campaign trail. When political reporter Justin Gick asked the governor a few weeks ago if he was being considered for a position in the Trump administration, he said it was all speculation. However, many are wondering what former President Trump's conversations were about Governor Burgum.

Former President Trump continues to hint at who might be on his vice presidential shortlist and some he continues to remain silent about. Speculation continues as to whether Gov. Doug Burgum is on that short list. Sen. Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, is a Trump ally and speaks frequently with the former president. Cramer says he just met with Trump on Monday where they discussed Burgum and what role he would be good for in another potential Trump administration.

The list is short; I don't think it's a long list. “I think when you look around, if you will, and you see who among the people that could be his running mate, I would have to say Doug Burgum would be one of those people,” Cramer said.

Cramer says that while former President Trump talks a lot, he says Trump doesn't reveal everything and, on this issue in particular, he says Trump remains silent. When Cramer and Trump talk about Governor Burgum, Cramer says Trump brings up how his supporters and friends love the governor.

They like the way he talks, they like his politics, they like his business experience. He receives a lot of favorable feedback from his orbit, like you. He also appreciates Doug's ability to defend Donald Trump, Cramer said.

Governor Burgum has also given numerous interviews lately to get former President Trump's message to voters. Cramer sometimes responds to the question of whether Trump watches these interviews to see what Burgum says.

If it's tracking a specific person rather than just general information, there are obviously hundreds of ways to record and watch it, Cramer said.

There has also been speculation that Governor Burgum would be considered for a cabinet position if former President Trump were to return to office. Cramer says Burgum is clearly being considered for this.

I would say he is a clear favorite for a Cabinet position, whether in energy or otherwise. Doug could fit into many areas of an administration. Treasury, commerce, agriculture, energy and even EPA, Cramer said.

As for when the former president will make an announcement on Burgum, Cramer says it could be sooner rather than later.

Because that vice presidential candidate becomes part of the team and you double the ability to get the message out geographically. That said, it doesn't mean he will do it, it doesn't mean he has to do it, Cramer said.

For now, Cramer says former President Trump continues to evaluate people and look toward the general election.

Cramer says one of the characteristics former President Trump looks for in a potential vice presidential candidate is confidence. He says Trump looks at that more than how many electoral votes his running mate would bring to his state.

