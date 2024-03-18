Imran seeks high treason trial against Pak election mandate thieves





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed high treason charges against officials who allegedly stole his party's mandate in February's general election and allowed rival PML-N and the PPP to form a coalition government.

Khan's remarks came as he spoke to reporters on Saturday after the hearing into the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which his wife Bushra Bibi, his assistant Farah Gogi and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz are also involved. Pakistan's February 8 elections were marred by allegations of electoral fraud. Although over 90 independent candidates backed by Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, reached a post-election agreement and formed a coalition government in the country.

The PTI claims that the new government was formed by stealing its mandate. Khan claimed on Saturday that his party had polled over 30 million votes while the rest of the 17 political parties had jointly secured the same number of votes, Dawn newspaper reported. He said his party had exposed election irregularities to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and non-governmental organizations had also highlighted flaws in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, a protest took place in front of the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the United States against allegations of electoral fraud.

Khan, 71, in his remarks supported the protest outside the IMF office but distanced himself from the anti-army slogans raised by the demonstrators. First, the PTI was denied its election symbol, the bat, due to a conspiracy, and then the former ruling party was deprived of its share of reserved seats, Khan said, as he initiated proceedings for high treason against the officials who had stolen the people's mandate.

The theft of the mandate amounts to treason, which has drawn attention to Article 6 of the Constitution, the cricketer-turned-politician said.

He said the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order regarding reserved seats would be challenged in the Supreme Court, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not allocate PTI seats to other parties policies.

Dealing a blow to the PTI, the PHC on Thursday unanimously rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council's petition challenging the Election Commission's decision to allocate reserved seats for women and minorities in the national legislatures and provincial. PTI-backed independents, who won the February 8 elections, joined the Sunni Ittehad Council, a political alliance of Barelvi Islamic and religious political parties in Pakistan, to secure a share of the reserved seats.

Khan said the February 8 elections were a rigged match in which the ECP and the caretaker government were hand in glove. Some political parties and the establishment sabotaged the plan to introduce electronic voting, he said.

Khan also called the upcoming Senate polls a rigged match. Elections for the Senate, the upper house of the bicameral parliament, will take place on April 2. In response to a question about healing ties with the government, Khan said reconciliation depended on a fair audit of the elections.

Khan said the existing government was unsustainable due to the fragile economy. He rejected criticism that the PTI had left the country on the brink of default. According to the former prime minister, the PML-N left a deficit of $20 billion in 2018 and there was no other option but to approach the IMF. Khan said the incumbent government had no mandate to carry out structural reforms. He advised the government to seek loans if it could repay the debt. During the hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan's lawyer concluded the cross-examination of a prosecution witness, who was the financial director of Al-Qadir University.

The Al-Qadir Trust case concerns the settlement of 190 million pounds, or around Rs 50 billion, that the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani real estate tycoon .

Khan, being the then Prime Minister, instead of depositing in the national treasury, allowed the businessman (Riaz) to use the amount to partly settle a fine of around Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court few years ago. In return, the tycoon reportedly donated around 57 acres of land to a trust established by Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to establish Al-Qadir University in the Sohawa area of ​​Punjab's Jhelum district.

Accounting Magistrate Nasir Javed Rana also recorded the statement of another prosecution witness. During the hearing, Khan, Bushra Bibi, his daughter and son-in-law were also present in the courtroom. The case was adjourned until March 20.

