Biden campaign says Trump wants another January 6 after Ohio bloodbath predicted





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Joe Biden's campaign has accused rival Donald Trump of wanting another January 6 after the former president warned there would be an economic bloodbath if he lost the election.

Speaking in Ohio on Saturday in support of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Mr. Trump told the crowd: Now, if I'm not elected…it will be a bloodbath for the country.

In response, the Biden-Harris campaign released a statement saying that Mr. Trump wants another January 6, but that the American people will hand him another electoral defeat in November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and its politics. thirst for revenge.

This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who is defeated by more than 7 million votes and then, instead of appealing to a broader audience, doubles down on threats of political violence, the Biden team added.

The former president's comment came against the backdrop of the promise of a 100 percent tariff on foreign-made cars. You can't sell these guys out if I'm elected, Mr. Trump said at the rally.

Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. This will be the least of the problems.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed the bloodbath comment as being related to violence, telling the Washington Post that the 2024 GOP front-runner was referring to cars made outside the states -United. If you actually watch and listen to the section, he was talking about the auto industry and tariffs, Mr Cheung told the news outlet. Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers, he said.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said on X, noting that Mr. Trump was talking about the auto industry. He added that Crooked Joe Biden's insane EV mandate will massacre the American auto industry. So many jobs killed! This is why we must elect President Trump.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, questioned what Mr. Trump meant by his bloodshed remark. She told CNN on Sunday: “We just have to win this election because he's even predicting bloodshed.” What does that mean? He's going to demand a bloodbath? There is something wrong here.

The California Democrat said: “How respectful I am to the American people and their goodness. But how much more do they need to see of him to understand that this is not what our country is about.

Meanwhile, members of Mr. Trump's party have flocked to his defense. South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds told CNN on Sunday: As for the auto workers he's spoken to, he's showing them what has been an economic downturn for them.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told NBC News, “You can also look at the definition of bloodshed and it could be an economic disaster.” And so if he's talking about the auto industry, particularly in Ohio, [that gives it] a little more context.

But Mr. Trump's speech as a whole, Mr. Cassidy said, raises another question: The overall tone of the speech is why many Americans continue to ask: Should President Trump be president? This kind of rhetoric is always borderline. Maybe it doesn't cross over, maybe it does, depending on your point of view.

At the rally, Mr. Trump also stepped up his attacks on undocumented immigrants. I don't know if you call them people, he said. In some cases, they are not people, in my opinion. But I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say.

The former president has not been shy about expressing his anti-immigration agenda. During his 2016 presidential campaign, he described Mexican migrants who entered the United States as rapists and murderers.

Most recently, at a rally in December, he told the crowd: “They are poisoning the blood of the country. That's what they did. After this attack, the Biden campaign condemned his dehumanizing language and accused him of following his role models and repeating Adolf Hitler.

Mr. Trump also mentioned Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who was murdered last month. His murder suspect is an undocumented immigrant. Immediately after his death, Mr. Trump took to Truth Social to call the suspect a monster and blame Crooked Joe Biden's border INVASION for destroying our country and killing our citizens!

He repeated the same language Saturday when he told the crowd: “The Republican Party, we believe the Lakens killer is an illegal alien criminal.” Mr. Trump added: “He would never have been in our country if the election had not been rigged,” adding another familiar phrase.

During his State of the Union address, Mr. Biden said: Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, a description for which he later apologized, saying he would have rather had to say without papers.

Mr. Biden added: But how many thousands of people have been killed by law enforcement officers? Mr. Biden then turned the tables on Mr. Trump, blaming him for the failure to compromise on the border bill. Policy [has] has derailed this bill so far. I said my predecessor called members of Congress in the Senate to demand that they block the bill, Mr. Biden said of Mr. Trump, whose name he would not say.

I would respectfully suggest to my Republican friends…to the American people that they pass this bill. We must act now, he added.

Republicans walked away from the border deal last month at the urging of Mr. Trump, who did not want Mr. Biden to achieve a victory on the issue before the election.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday that he refused to support Mr Trump and added that he would not vote for Mr Biden either.

Mr. Pence, a former 2024 presidential candidate, said on Saturday: “It’s no surprise that I’m not supporting Donald Trump this year.

“But that being said, during my presidential campaign I made clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues and not just my constitutional responsibilities that I exercised on January 6 ” he said on Fox News. .

He added: “I will keep my vote to myself. I will never vote for Joe Biden. How I vote when this curtain closes will be up to me.

In its fiery statement after the Ohio rally, the Biden-Harris team cited Mr. Trump's minor defeat, crediting the former president's decision to praise dictators, promise to forgive violence politics and launching racist attacks against black and brown Americans for why Mr. Pence spoke out against Mr. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/biden-trump-bloodbath-jan-6-b2514027.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos