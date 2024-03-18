Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over Shakti remarks, calls on people to defeat anti-Shakti forces





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha public meeting held in Jagtial town, Telangana on March 18, 2024. | Photo credit: By appointment

Vehemently denouncing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis reported Shakti remark at the Indian bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those who have openly proclaimed their intention to fight against Shakti will have to be defeated. Women embody Shakti Swaropa (Maa Durga) and embody strength. I am a devotee of Bharat Matha and Shakti Swaroopini. How can one speak against Shakti on Indian soil, he said, vowing to protect Shakti Swaropa. Chandrayaan-3's landing spot on the moon has been named Shiv Shakti, he noted. The ensuing elections are a fight between anti-Shakti forces and those who worship Shakti, Mr. Modi said, calling on women to strengthen their hands by giving a landslide victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the subsequent elections in Lok Sabha. Mr. Modi continued the BJP's blitzkrieg in Telangana in the run-up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections by addressing a huge public meeting named Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Jagtial town, which is part of the constituency, on Monday parliamentarian from Nizamabad. He gave the party's rallying cry Abki Baar.. 400 Paar (this time, above 400), beginning his speech by greeting people in Telugu. To strike a chord with the audience, he invited them to download the NaMo app on their mobile phones to listen to the Telugu version of his speech. I have used technology to communicate with you in Telugu and you are my teacher and share your suggestions using the app, he appealed to the audience. Mr. Modi tore into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, alleging that the BRS had brazenly looted Telangana for 10 years and the Congress had now made the state its ATM. Corruption and scams are the hallmark of dynastic parties, he said, referring to various scams that emerged under the country's family parties. BRS leaders are allegedly involved in various scams, including Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project irregularities and liquor scam, he alleged. Modi's guarantee is that those who loot Telangana will not be spared, he said, accusing the Congress and BRS of having a nexus. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/modi-flays-rahul-gandhi-over-shakti-remarks-calls-upon-people-to-defeat-anti-shakti-forces/article67963844.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos