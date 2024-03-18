Speech to which Jokowi will join, Golkar awaits the position of the PDI-P





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Party Vice-President Golkar Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung said his party was still waiting for a response from PDI-P regarding the executive status of President Joko Widodo. He forwarded this in response to the problem Jokowi will join as a cadre of the banyan party. “We both know that Pak Jokowi never declared that he was leaving PDI Perjuangan, who we always knew was a cadre of PDI Perjuangan,” Doli said at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (3/18/2024). “And the PDI Perjuangan has never stated anything, saying that Pak Jokowi is not a cadre of the PDI Perjuangan, we must also respect that, so we return to Pak Jokowi's decision,” he said. Also read: Golkar politician claims Airlangga is supported by Luhut, Aburizal Bakrie and Akbar Tandjung to become general president again Despite this, he stressed, Golkar still opens the door to anyone who wants to join him, including Jokowi. On the other hand, Doli was reluctant to discuss the internal dynamics at Golkar linked to the national deliberation (munas) which will take place in December 2024. For him, the holding of the National Conference is still far away and does not need to be celebrated at this time. Moreover, rumors are currently circulating that Jokowi and his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will join the Golkar cadre and participate in the contest for the General Chairmanship of the National Assembly. “Therefore, I think that until now we have not discussed the National Conference in detail because the National Conference is still far away and yesterday we strongly supported the National Conference to be held in December 2024 in accordance with the AD/ART. and then finish this period until the end,” he said. Doli said that there are still many Golkar cadres who want to support Airlangga again to become general chairman for the 2024-2029 period. Also read: Golkar's maneuver to ask for ministerial shares cannot be taken lightly This was conveyed at the forum of the Indonesian Golkar Party rally in Badung, Bali, Friday (15/3/2024). “Yes (many people support Airlangga),” he said. Previously, East Nusa Tenggara Golkar Party (NTT) DPD Chairman Melkiades Laka Lena revealed that Airlangga received support from a number of senior Golkar politicians such as Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Aburizal Bakrie, Akbar Tandjung and Agung Laksono. He also hinted that it would be difficult for Jokowi to participate in the Golkar General Chairman election due to the provisions of the AD/ART. Based on Article 18, paragraph 4 of the Golkar Party AD/ART, it is stated that one of the conditions for participating in the Golkar General Chairman competition is to be active as a Golkar cadre for at least least 5 years old.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/18/15130011/wacana-jokowi-bakal-bergabung-golkar-tunggu-sikap-pdi-p The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos