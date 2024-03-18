India sets stage for world's biggest elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks third term





India is expected to begin its phased voting process on April 19 to select a new parliament, the Election Commission of India, the country's election body said on Saturday. Nearly a billion people will participate in the general elections to choose a Prime Minister, which constitutes the largest electoral event in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running for a third consecutive term and faces few challenges of a alliance of opposition parties in trouble. Elections for the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, or lower house of Parliament, will take place over nearly seven weeks, starting April 19. Polls will be held in seven phases in all 28 states and six Union Territories till June 1. The counting of votes will begin on June 4 and should be completed in two days. More than 2,400 political parties are expected to field candidates in the general election, which early opinion polls suggest will be dominated by Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An employee carries a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office (AFP via Getty Images) Voters in the Indian states of Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh would vote simultaneously to elect members of state legislatures. Nearly 970 million registered Indian voters above the age of 18 would vote to elect MPs at over a million polling stations across the country. India's Election Commission announced Saturday that it would recruit nearly 15 million government employees, many of them teachers and young employees, to help run the mammoth elections. Each phase of the election will span a single day, during which numerous constituencies – encompassing various states, bustling urban centers and remote villages – will vote. Leader of India's opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, interacts with supporters during his month-long march across the country (AP) Staggered voting allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent violence and transport poll workers and voting machines. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar warned against hate speech and “speeches based on caste or religious considerations, without any criticism of anyone's personal life”. The commission said it had employed 2,100 advisers to monitor election campaigns and take “strong action” against violation of guidelines. Mr Modi, 73, immediately launched his election blitzkrieg on Saturday with the announcement of the dates. “The biggest celebration of democracy has begun,” the Prime Minister said on X. “I am confident that we will get all the affection and blessings of our 1.4 billion family members and more than 960 million voters for the third time in a row. [sic],” he added. Mr. Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] had been campaigning for months before the election dates were announced. The prime minister travels across the country almost daily, inaugurating new projects, making announcements, attending religious events and speaking at public and private meetings. In his speeches, Mr. Modi emphasized economic growth during his two terms, which has helped India become the fastest growing large economy in the world. One of the main topics of discussion was also his party's program for a Hindu-majority society, including the inauguration of a major temple dedicated to Lord Ram at the site of a destroyed mosque. Mr Modi set a target of 370 seats for the BJP and over 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aiming for a four-decade high number. Its main opposition party, the Indian National Congress party, which has ruled India for much of its tenure since independence in 1947, formed a 28-party alliance called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). to jointly fight the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/india-sets-stage-2024-polls-121813188.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos